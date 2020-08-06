Shepparton police find stolen bike dumped and damaged

Shepparton police have recovered one of three bikes stolen from a Kialla Lakes property earlier this week.

First Constable Nathan Berryman said police recovered a blue and white Yamaha DT 175 in Kittle Park along Colliver Rd in Shepparton on Wednesday morning, August 5.

The bike, along with a blue Suzuki DR 650 and a red CT 110 postie bike, were stolen sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, August 3 and 4.

The bikes had been parked in a shed at the back of the property; unknown offenders forced entry into the property and stole the bikes while the owners slept.

First Constable Berryman said the Yamaha bike which police recovered had suffered some damage before it was dumped, with the headlight and speedometer missing.

“We're still investigating the incident and trying to work out where the bike was beforehand,” he said.

First Constable Berryman confirmed police received reports of two people seen riding the motorbike some time before it was dumped.

Shepparton police are investigating a number of other incidents, including an attempted break-in, which occurred at houses in Kialla Lakes on that same evening.

Anyone who saw the blue Yamaha bike being ridden around South Shepparton between August 4 and 5 is urged to contact First Constable Nathan Berryman at the Shepparton police station on 5820 5777.

-----------------------

An Ardmona business was the target of thieves on Tuesday morning.

In the early hours of August 4, unknown offenders entered the depot of an Ardmona asphalt business and stole a pressure washer from the truck wash bay.

The item is described as a red Spitwater pressure cleaner.

Anyone who has seen a pressure washer, similar to the one described, in suspicious circumstances is urged to contacted the Shepparton police station on 5820 5777. Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au

------------------------

Shepparton police are urging road users to take care when out on local roads and be mindful of the driving conditions during winter.

Highway Patrol Eastern Region Division 3 Senior Sergeant David Gillespie reminded drivers that roads are often wet this time of the year and police had received reports of black ice.

“We all need to be vigilant and drive to the conditions. Make sure your cars are roadworthy, your tyres are in good condition and your lights work,” he said.

“If unsure, have a local mechanic take a look to ensure everyone's safety.”

Sen Sgt Gillespie said drivers also needed to be prepared for animals jumping out onto roads, particularly in the early mornings and evenings.

He reminded people that they should avoid the instinct to swerve, as this put the lives of them and their passengers at risk.

Sen Sgt Gillespie also urged motorbike riders to take extra precautions when out on local roads.

“If you have not ridden for some time, take your time and make sure your bike is safe and roadworthy,” he said.

“Ensure you wear all the protective clothing and be mindful of other road users as they may not have seen you.”