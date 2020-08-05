Gunbower crop a significant find for Illicit Tobacco Taskforce

ALMOST one-fifth of illegal tobacco seized in Victoria in the past year was found in Gunbower.

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) and Echuca detectives discovered a multi-million-dollar illegal tobacco operation in May during a raid, described as one of the biggest and most significant finds in the area.

The excise warrant uncovered 14.9 acres of tobacco, seizing and destroying 9.5 tonnes worth a total excise value of $12.5 million.

It was part of 57.8 tonnes worth $75.5 million of illicit tobacco the ATO seized and destroyed in the 2019-20 financial year as part of the Illicit Tobacco Taskforce.

The largest single seizure was in Lake Bolac in Victoria, with the ATO, Victoria Police and Australian Border Force officers locating 31.4 acres of tobacco, seizing and destroying 28 tonnes worth about $36.6 million in lost excise.

Assistant Commissioner Ian Read said the trade in illicit tobacco products in Australia had widespread negative consequences across the community.

“Tobacco growing operations are not run by small producers or farmers. They are run by organised crime syndicates who deliberately engage in illegal activities to fund their extravagant lifestyles and other criminal activity,” he said.

“We’re finding crops in regional and remote areas of the country, being grown on land being leased from unsuspecting owners under the guise of growing vegetables.

“A number of these operations were as a result of tip-offs from concerned members of the community, and I urge people to keep reporting any activity they suspect may involve the production of illicit tobacco.

“Public tip-offs build on the intelligence we gather from a range of sources and help us to identify, seize and destroy these illicit crops before they are harvested and sold on the black market.”

No-one was at the Gunbower property at the time of the raid and Echuca detectives are still investigating.

Across Australia, more than 131 tonnes of illicit tobacco, representing estimated excise forgone of $171 million.

With the help of NSW, Victoria and Queensland Police and Australian Border Force, ATO officers executed 19 search warrants and uncovered more than 184 acres of illicit tobacco growing in hot spots across regional NSW, Victoria and Queensland.

If you suspect that illegal tobacco is being grown or manufactured in your community, you can confidentially report it online at ato.gov.au/illicittobacco or by calling 1800 060 062.

Signs to look out for include intense labour production between November and May, suspicious inquiries about land for lease, unexplained use of water resources and large crops of leafy plants that may resemble kale, cabbage or corn.

