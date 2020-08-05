GV Health to reduce elective surgery even further

Goulburn Valley Health will be reducing elective surgery even further, and will review currently booked non-urgent category two and category three procedures.

Chief executive Matt Sharp said GV Health had already reduced its elective surgery to 75 per cent on request from the Department of Health and Human Services to free up hospital resources for COVID-19 patients.

This request has been extended to more urgent surgeries, and the hospital will be assessing all category two surgeries — deemed necessary within 90 days — and category three — necessary within the next year.

“GV Health is now reviewing all of its category two and category three elective surgeries that have been booked, in terms of assessing the urgency of patients that are classified as category two,” Mr Sharp said.

“In addition, no new non-urgent surgeries will be booked.”

But Mr Sharp said GV Health would continue to perform emergency surgery and urgent elective surgery, with only less urgent elective surgery to be rescheduled.

He said the steps were necessary to ensure GV Health and other hospitals across the system had the capacity and the ability to redirect resources to the COVID-19 pandemic effort if required.

“I am sorry there is the need to take this step, and some people waiting for elective surgery will have their care delayed,” Mr Sharp said.

“However, it is necessary that we re-prioritise resources in response to the changing circumstances related to COVID-19.”

Mr Sharp said the hospital would continue to contact patients to arrange necessary appointments and reschedule operations.

“Any delayed surgery or procedures will be re-scheduled as soon as possible,” he said.

Greater Shepparton has one recorded active case of COVID-19. Victoria recorded 725 new cases and 15 deaths in the 24 hours to Wednesday.