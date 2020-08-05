News

Village spirits given a boost

By John Lewis

Party time: Shepparton Villages care workers Janice Benett, Julie Broadbent, Shirley Nicker and Gwenda Willis with residents Naomi Coutts and Majorie Polgaise - adding some colour and fun to brighten up the lockdown blues.



Shepparton Villages residents have been treated to extra games, dress-ups, more movies and Zoom events to lift spirits during new lockdown rules.

No visitors are now allowed at any of the four aged care sites across Shepparton, except for limited visits to residents in palliative care.

Villages lifestyle co-ordinator Jamima Van Someren said residents were disappointed but also thankful for the safety measures.

“Obviously they are sad, but the majority understand it is necessary. Most have a go at Zoom — it makes a big difference to see a face,” Ms Van Someren said.

She said staff had been going the extra mile to ensure residents were happy and safe.

“Some have done shopping errands, or stayed behind after their shift to help with activities,” she said.

She said a mobile kiosk selling toiletries and gifts had been hugely popular.

Ms Van Someren said residents had also been busy knitting woollen "ear savers" for staff who have to wear face masks.

“Staff are also planning a special ‘lip sync’ concert of favourite songs — which should be fun because none of us can sing,” she said.

