Libraries close again; SAM shuts its doors; Funding to stay connected

Libraries close again

To comply with Victorian Government pandemic directions, all Goulburn Valley Libraries branches, including the Mobile Library, will close to the public on Thursday, August 6 until further notice.

Items currently on loan are now not due back until September 20, and book chutes are still open if people want to drop books off.

GV Libraries chief executive Kevin Preece encouraged readers to go online, search the library catalogue and place chosen items on hold. Then wait for a phone call to arrange a pick-up time at the library.

Alternatively, call the library to arrange book selection.

Phone 1300 374 765, or go to gvlibraries.com.au for more information and services.

Funding to stay connected

Greater Shepparton community groups are being encouraged to apply for funding under the Victorian Government’s Let's Stay Connected Fund.

The fund supports community-led and community-based initiatives that build connection, reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation and can be implemented quickly — providing much-needed support while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect Victoria.

Grants between $5000 and $200,000 are available.

The fund aims to support ways to improve digital skills and access online communication channels, or new ways for people to continue volunteering within their communities while maintaining physical distancing requirements.

For more information and to apply go to:

https://www.rdv.vic.gov.au/grants-and-programs/lets-stay-connected-fund

Applications close on August 31.

SAM shuts the doors

Shepparton Art Museum closed its doors at 4 pm on Tuesday until further notice, in line with state and federal government advice around COVID-19 restrictions.

SAM director Rebecca Coates said the museum's priority was the safety of the community, artists and staff.

“We have built up a strong collection of workshops, exhibition tours and education resources online and will continue to share our work and collections through our virtual channels,” Dr Coates said.

She said work continued on the transition to the new building.

For more, visit SAM online at: www.sheppartonartmuseum.com.au

Campaspe closures

Campaspe Shire has announced the closure of libraries, sport centres, playgrounds and other services and facilities from Wednesday as stage three COVID-19 restrictions come into force.

Campaspe Shire customer service centres will operate as normal, as will waste collections and transfer stations throughout the shire.

Immunisations and animal shelter services are by appointment only. Phone consultations are available for Maternal and Child Health Services.

More information at: www.campaspe.vic.gov.au