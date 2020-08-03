Fake meat, sautéed spider and lobster lollies - that’s just a taste of Taste Tomorrow

Do you like the sound of fake meat, sautéed spider and lobster lollies?

If so, Taste Tomorrow is for you.

The series of virtual events, running online during National Science Week, will explore what foods we might eat in the future.

Taste Tomorrow is the brainchild of Shepparton product and La Trobe Institute for Agriculture and Food senior research fellow Dr Kim Johnson.

“It sounds like the start of a joke — but this event was a bringing together of a biologist, a physicist and a nutritionist,” she said.

“We met at a conference and got to chatting about doing something to encourage people to think about their food decisions, both in terms of sustainability and nutrition.”

And so Taste Tomorrow was formed.

The week of events will feature food experts and scientists from Shepparton, Bendigo, Albury-Wodonga and Melbourne, who will share their sustainability and nutrition expertise.

Locals can learn about how food of the future will be produced, with the events showcasing both the technologically advanced and downright bizarre.

And if you are bold enough to try insect flour, seaweed snacks, farm-to-plate disease-free animals or bioengineered crops, you can order your very own taster box.

Dr Johnson said agriculture would need to increase food production in a future with a changing climate, fewer resources and limited land.

But to do so sustainably would require new technologies — and changes to what we eat.

“We will help you understand what could be in your food in the future, and what role research will play in producing these products,” Dr Johnson said.

Taste Tomorrow will kick off Wednesday, August 5 at 7 pm with a virtual launch.

People will be introduced to the scientists, nutritionists, chefs and sports personalities cooking up the experiments, recipes and fun that goes into future foods.

To register for this and other Taste Tomorrow events, visit tastetomorrow.edu.au

