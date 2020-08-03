News

Mick’s Dementia Awareness Walk returns in November

By James Bennett

Kyabram's Mick Simpson will again walk the Goulburn Valley to raise awareness for dementia - this time from Cobram to Kyabram in November.

It has been close to two years since Kyabram's Mick Simpson was told he had early signs of onset Lewy body dementia.

And in that short time he has been determined to spread awareness of the condition.

On November 9, Mr Simpson will set off from Cobram and keep walking across the Goulburn Valley until his reaches his home town.

The walk will take about five days and people are welcome to join him on his journey.

He said there would be events and information sessions along the way.

Mr Simpson raised more than $3300 in his first walk last year. For more information, phone 0473 470 616.

Decent rainfall, not enough

Shepparton just hit its average July rainfall.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology through data collected from Shepparton Airport, 41.6 mm of rain fell for the month. The average is 41.4 mm.

The best day was on July 12 when 16.4 mm of rain fell across Shepparton.

The BoM reported Tatura fell short of its 47.3 mm July average with 42.4 mm of rain.

Mooroopna also failed to hit its average; it received 43.6 mm — about 5 mm short.

Murchison was about 10 mm short of reaching its July average with 45.6 mm of rain falling over the area.

