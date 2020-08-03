News

All aboard the mooving train

By James Bennett

New moooving cow Family will greet passengers at the Shepparton Railway Station.

Train travellers to Melbourne will now be greeted by Family at Shepparton Railway Station.

The aptly named Moooving Art cow painted by artist Ross Morgan is the newest addition to the recently completed waiting room.

It's the third Moooving Art cow painted by Mr Morgan that includes personal links to his family and local indigenous connections.

Greater Shepparton City Council Deputy Mayor Dinny Adem said he was thrilled with new fibreglass cow at the railway station's waiting room.

“Council is proud to continue to support local artists and showcase their work through the journey of public art,” Cr Adem said.

“Our Moooving Art Cows are a part of our region’s identity, and we thank all the local businesses who have provided homes for the herd.

“We look forward to seeing Family greet new visitors to our city at her new home at the Shepparton Railway Station for the next 12 months.”

V/Line chief executive James Pinder said V/Line was thrilled to be involved with Moooving Art.

“This cow (Family) not only represents V/Line’s connection with the local community but also demonstrates our commitment to celebrating Aboriginal culture and the diversity of the communities we serve across Victoria,” Mr Pinder said.

“The Shepparton Railway Station is an important space for locals and Family is sure to have many admirers — and create some smiles.”

