News

Masks from Monday - what do I need to know?

By Madi Chwasta

Masks must be worn by everyone over the age of 12 in public from Monday.

WHEN MUST I WEAR A MASK OR FACE COVERING?

If you live in Victoria, anytime you leave the home from Monday, August 3 – unless you’re under 12 years old, or have a lawful excuse.

WHY SHOULD I WEAR A MASK OR FACE COVERING?

Masks and face coverings provide an extra barrier of protection against COVID-19. Wearing one helps stop droplets spreading when someone speaks, laughs, coughs or sneezes, especially for people who have COVID-19 but have no symptoms. The more close-fitting the mask is, the better protection it offers.

Masks reduce the chance of transmission, but don’t completely stop it. You still have to socially distance and wash your hands often while wearing a mask.

WHAT HAPPENS IF I DON’T WEAR ONE?

If you don’t have a lawful excuse, you could be fined $200.

HOW DO I PUT ON A MASK?

Wash or sanitise your hands before putting on and before removing a mask. The mask should fit snugly. While wearing, do not touch your mouth. Once you have taken it off, wash or throw it out.

WHERE CAN I BUY A MASK?

You can buy disposable masks at chemists, supermarkets or hardware stores. Local retailers may be selling cloth masks. Otherwise, there are instructions on the DHHS website on how to make one at home.

WHAT IF I DON'T HAVE A MASK?

You can make your own using the 'How to make a cloth mask' resource as a guide. Otherwise, you can use a scarf, bandana, or a face shield. The Chief Health Officer recommends a mask with three layers, but any face covering is better than none.

DO MY CHILDREN HAVE TO WEAR A MASK?

Children under 12 do not need to wear a mask, but families can make their own decisions. Children under two years should never wear a face covering due to choking and strangulation risks.

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE EXEMPTIONS?

If you have a medical reason or a practical excuse, you may be exempt from wearing a mask. Exemptions include having a serious facial condition, mental health conditions, or if you’re deaf or hard of hearing. To see the full list, visit: www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/face-coverings-covid-19

DO I HAVE TO WEAR A MASK IF I HAVE ASTHMA?

No. People who have a medical condition, including problems with their breathing, do not have to wear face coverings.

DO PEOPLE WITH A DISABILITY HAVE TO WEAR A FACE COVERING?

Yes. People with disability must wear a face covering unless it is unsuitable to do so for medical, physical, communication or other individual risk factors.

DO CHILDREN NEED TO WEAR MASKS TO SCHOOL (VULNERABLE STUDENTS AND CHILDREN OF ESSENTIAL WORKERS ONLY FROM WEDNESDAY)?

Students aged 12 and over do. Students under 12 years old do not, but families can decide. Teachers/educators/carers do not have to wear a mask while teaching but must wear them at all other times.

DO I HAVE TO WEAR A MASK AT WORK?

Yes, you must wear a mask if you are at work and there are multiple people onsite — even if you’re able to maintain 1.5 m social distancing.

WILL EMPLOYERS BE FINED?

If an employer discourages mask-wearing they may face a $9913 fine. Victoria Police and WorkSafe inspectors will be carrying out checks at high-risk workplaces.

DO I HAVE TO WEAR A MASK AT THE CAFE OR PUB (UNTIL THURSDAY)? 

When patrons are seated and eating or drinking in regional Victoria, they do not need to wear a mask. If you are standing, then you must have your mask on.

DO I HAVE TO WEAR A MASK WHILE DRIVING?

If you are driving alone or only travelling with people from your household, you do not need to wear a face covering. You should put your face covering on before you leave your vehicle or if you wind down the window to talk to someone.

You must wear a face covering if you are a passenger or driver in a taxi or Uber, unless you have a lawful excuse.

DO I HAVE TO WEAR A MASK ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT?

Yes.

DO I STILL HAVE TO MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING?

Even when wearing a mask, you should maintain physical distancing of 1.5 m from other people.

HOW OFTEN DO I HAVE TO WASH MY REUSABLE MASK?

After each time you use it. It’s a good idea to have at least two. Single-use masks should be disposed of responsibly after one wear.

DO I HAVE TO WEAR A FACE COVERING WHILE EXERCISING?

If you are doing exercise or physical activity where you are out of breath or puffing, such as jogging or running, you do not need to wear a face covering.

But you do have to carry a face covering with you so you can wear it before or after exercising, unless you have a lawful excuse.

I’M A BUSINESS OWNER – CAN I REFUSE ENTRY FOR SOMEONE NOT WEARING A FACE COVERING?

Yes.

HOW LONG WILL THIS RULE BE IN PLACE?

Indefinitely.

