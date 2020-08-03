Ladson running for spot on council

Ben Ladson wants to reduce rates if elected to Greater Shepparton City Council.

The father of one is standing at the October election and said he was interested in "seeing the town prosper and succeed".

Mr Ladson ran for a position on the nine-person council in 2016.

“The main issue is the bang-for-buck that ratepayers are or are not getting at the moment; just with overspending ratepayers’ money,” the 34-year-old said.

“At the last election my main focus was — if I was elected — was to try and reduce rates. Rate capping has been brought in but it's continuing to go up and up.”

Mr Ladson said he would also campaign for better footpaths and focus on maintaining sporting venues across the municipality.

“It's not necessarily financial upgrades, because that would counteract my proposal to try and get rates down,” he said.

“To see how sporting clubs will come out of COVID-19 it will be very up in the air, in my opinion.”

Mr Ladson also raised concerns regarding the west walk within Shepparton's Maude St Mall and the proposed safety road network around the new Greater Shepparton Secondary College.

Mr Ladson moved to Shepparton when he was seven. He owns the store Gamer's Resort on Maude St and works as a casual teacher at Verney Rd School.

● The Victorian local government elections will be held on Saturday, October 24 via postal ballot.