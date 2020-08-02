News

Telstra home internet down

By Shepparton News

1 of 1

Telstra is currently having issues with some home internet connections with many Shepparton residents reporting their service is down.

About an hour ago Telstra put out a statement saying its team was looking into an issue impacting some home internet connections, including the nbn.

They have since identified the issue and are working to fix it.

"Some of our Domain Name Servers (DNS) used to route your traffic online are experiencing a cyber attack, known as a Denial of Service (DoS)," Telstra said in a statement.

"Your info isn't at risk. We're doing all we can to get you back online."

Telstra have said they have blocked "the malicious traffic attacking some of our services" and are working to get clients back up and running again. 

It is unknown when the service will return back to normal.

Many residents across Greater Shepparton have reported they are experiencing these issues with their internet service.

