Broph starts election campaign

By James Bennett

Anthony Brophy is running again for Greater Shepparton City Council.

Anthony Brophy has announced he is running as a candidate for Greater Shepparton City Council.

Mr Brophy is probably best known for his guest presenting on ABC Goulburn Murray in the morning, but is also in charge of media and engagement at Notre Dame College, Shepparton.

Mr Brophy said if he was elected he would bring "renewed optimism” and a ``fresh face” to council.

“Greater Shepparton people have been incredibly resilient in facing the challenges of the past and I know they will again through this (coronavirus pandemic),” Mr Brophy said.

“That is why it is vitally important for the people living in Shepparton, Mooroopna, Tatura, Murchison and Dookie to enact the choice they have in the postal ballot, that is the choice for change: change of councillors.

“We need a team of councillors who have the background, experience and drive that is needed and who are committed to the community.

“Ones who support local business, agriculture, families and lobby for the projects that need funding and with vision and direction to where we need to be as a relevant regional city and district.

“We need to demonstrate our clean green way of producing, to demonstrate our environmental credentials.”

October's election won't be Mr Brophy's first tilt at a position on council, after running as a candidate in 2016.

Mr Brophy grew up in Shepparton before working in Melbourne; he moved back to the Goulburn Valley to raise a family.

He has worked for Federal Member for Murray Sharman Stone and her successor Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum.

