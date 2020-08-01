I can see clearly now the wine is gone

News
I can see clearly now the wine is goneBy Ivy Jensen
CHALLENGE completed.
For an entire month, I did not touch a drop of alcohol.
You heard right.
I said no to my long-time friend Shiraz for four weeks.
No celebratory G&Ts for 31 days.
So, to all those naysayers and skeptics who thought I couldn’t do it, ‘how you like me now?’
Well, to be honest, there weren’t actually too many of those.
There were a few, however, who had a good chuckle when I told them I was taking part in Dry July this year.
Though I’m no Tyrion Lannister, I do love a good champas or G&T to celebrate with, or a full-bodied red (wine that is) to help me relax after a big day.
Of course, I’ve gone without booze for days and possibly even a week, but if I’m being honest I can’t remember the last time I was stone-cold sober for a whole month.
Not that I’m boasting. Quite the opposite in fact.
Even so, I was well aware becoming a teetotaler for 744 hours would be challenging.
But while I admit I don’t have the best willpower in the world, when I set my mind to something, I try my best to complete it.
Like running 5 km in the Sweat vs Steam a few years ago.
A feat I never thought I could manage, considering I couldn’t jog 500 m without keeling over when I first started training.
But it was the same mindset that got me through that challenge which I used for my alcohol-free month.
Pretty simple, really. All I did was take one day at a time.
Looking at the big picture is way too overwhelming; I found if I made small goals every day, the next day was that bit easier and if I did that for long enough, it eventually became a habit.
Speaking of habits, I’m sure many people can relate to this situation.
Arriving home after a long and stressful day at work, you automatically reach for the bottle. You pour yourself a glass of wine or whisky (whatever your poison) or grab a cold beer from the fridge.
For me, that routine had become more of a habit than anything else.
I got the first real craving by the second weekend, while watching a flick in front of the fire.
‘‘You got a promotion, it’s the weekend, you don’t have children and you’re watching Wine Country for crying out loud! Why aren’t you opening a bottle of 2008 Penfolds Bin 95 Grange Shiraz?’’ my brain screamed at me.
I answered by eating a block of chocolate. It was dark chocolate mind you, so I figured it was good for me.
I also took to substituting my glass of red with soda water or kombucha, a sparking fermented tea drink which sounds hideous but has become a favourite of mine.
One small piece of advice though. I recommend not drinking more than a glass a day — unless you want to be spending a lot more time on the loo.
Anyhoo, if you want to know the benefits of me giving up the grog, here they are.
1. I lost a bit of weight (not as much as I thought I would, but that could be due to the fact chocolate and lollies became my best friends).
2. I saved money (and not just on what I would have otherwise have spent on drinks. The late-night online shopping sessions seemed to have slowed too).
3. More energy (could be that I'm asleep by 10 pm though).
4. Better sleep.
5. I have better focus and concentration (maybe some of the brain cells I have killed over the years are coming back to life?).
Whatever the case, I can see clearly now the wine is gone.
