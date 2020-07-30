Bock confirms council candidacy

Former federal independent candidate Andrew Bock has announced he is running for a seat on Greater Shepparton City Council.

The 33-year-old said he wanted to bring new ideas and a younger face to the nine-person council.

He said by sitting on council he would have the opportunity to learn how the lower tier of government worked.

“It would give me the opportunity to better advocate for the community.”

Mr Bock said he had been speaking to the community already about the main issues he would be campaigning for, including better footpaths.

He said he would strongly push for council to introduce mental health first-aid across the municipality.

“Mental health is an important issue for residents,” he said.

“In the current COVID-19 climate there's more stress and worry in the community. The first-aid is evidence-based and how you can help yourself, family or community by recognising support.”

Mr Bock said he would like to help boost the local tourism economy by having Greater Shepparton silos included in art trails.

Mr Bock grew up at Research on Melbourne's fringe before moving to Seymour, then Euroa, and finally has settled in Shepparton-Mooroopna.

He ran for Strathbogie Shire Council in 2016 as well as Federal Parliament in 2016 and 2019.

The Victorian Council Elections will be held on October 24 via postal ballot.

● If you're running for council, contact [email protected]