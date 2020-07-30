News

Bock confirms council candidacy

By James Bennett

Andrew Bock has announced his candidacy for Greater Shepparton City Council.

1 of 1

Former federal independent candidate Andrew Bock has announced he is running for a seat on Greater Shepparton City Council.

The 33-year-old said he wanted to bring new ideas and a younger face to the nine-person council.

He said by sitting on council he would have the opportunity to learn how the lower tier of government worked.

“It would give me the opportunity to better advocate for the community.”

Mr Bock said he had been speaking to the community already about the main issues he would be campaigning for, including better footpaths.

He said he would strongly push for council to introduce mental health first-aid across the municipality.

“Mental health is an important issue for residents,” he said.

“In the current COVID-19 climate there's more stress and worry in the community. The first-aid is evidence-based and how you can help yourself, family or community by recognising support.”

Mr Bock said he would like to help boost the local tourism economy by having Greater Shepparton silos included in art trails.

Mr Bock grew up at Research on Melbourne's fringe before moving to Seymour, then Euroa, and finally has settled in Shepparton-Mooroopna.

He ran for Strathbogie Shire Council in 2016 as well as Federal Parliament in 2016 and 2019.

The Victorian Council Elections will be held on October 24 via postal ballot.

● If you're running for council, contact [email protected]

Latest articles

Tennis

World No.1 Barty withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Ashleigh Barty has pulled out of the US Open citing coronavirus concerns.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Djokovic, Nadal, Serena enter Open tune-up

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams are on the entry list to play at the first ATP Tour tournament back following its five-month suspension.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Dimitrov’s horror battle with COVID-19

Former Australian Open semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov has opened up about his ordeal battling coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Face coverings mandatory in regional Victoria from Monday

ECHUCA residents are among regional Victoria who must wear a face covering when leaving their home from Monday. Premier Daniel Andrews made the announcement earlier today after the state recorded 723 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily total...

Brayden May
News

Shepparton restaurants turn away lockdown diners

Shepparton restaurants have been turning away diners with registered addresses in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire. But venue owners admit the Victorian Government’s advice has grey areas. The Department of Health and Human Services’...

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton has no active COVID-19 cases

Greater Shepparton has no recorded active case of COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta