Fast and secure - it’s all in the name at Fastsec

As a rule of thumb, security means sensibility.

So why compromise a function or event's success by disregarding safety?

Thanks to the team at Fastsec Security, you don’t have to.

Crowd control, private parties, conferences, sporting events — these are just a handful of the services which fall under the umbrella of what Fastsec can cover.

With a background in the business, owner Gary Sidhu launched the company back in 2015 and has provided the Goulburn Valley with a reliable and comprehensive security option ever since.

“I was a security guard beforehand, and decided to branch out and start my own company,” he said.

“We started out with only three or four guys, and now we have grown to have around 25.”

The company’s evolution is a product of its own success, having undertaken work at various large-scale projects throughout the region.

Servicing Victoria’s largest solar farm in Numurkah, and Stanhope’s John Holland and Ward Brothers premises to name a few, Fastsec’s quality assurance has made it a front-runner due to its professionally trained security personnel.

“At the moment we are doing everything from Shepparton to Bendigo, Echuca, Yarrawonga, Wangaratta, Benalla, Seymour, Wodonga, Numurkah — all throughout Victoria,” Mr Sidhu said.

Whether it be short-term or long-term protection, Fastsec’s round-the-clock service can take the stress out of any situation.

“We ask customers to get all their requirements sent through in an email so we can see what they are chasing in full detail, and so we know what to provide,” Mr Sidhu said.

● Inquiries about security can be made by calling 0452 525 117 or emailing [email protected]