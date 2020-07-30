News

Ardmona man loses battle with rare cancer

By Liz Mellino

Johnathon Bentancourt lost his battle with cancer earlier this week.

1 of 1

Tributes have flooded in online for Ardmona man Johnathon Bentancourt, who lost his battle with cancer earlier this week.

Known by many as Johno, the 23-year-old was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer called Burkitt's lymphoma in September last year.

After three different rounds of failed chemotherapy the much loved local man was given just three months to live in December.

His family never gave up hope, however, finding a potentially life-saving clinical trial in the United States.

The community rallied behind the talented musician with A Day on the Field — Johno’s Fundraiser held in February this year to raise some much needed money to fund the expensive treatment.

Unfortunately it was unsuccessful and Johno returned home in June.

The Team Johno#Warriors Facebook page, which was set up to share his cancer journey, shared the news of his death on Wednesday morning.

“Johnathon passed away early this morning peacefully in his sleep. He was at home and constantly surrounded by those he loved,” the post read.

Following the news, friends and family took to Facebook to share their tributes to Johno who many described as an "amazing spirit" with the "most welcoming smile".

“Today heaven received one of the most beautiful people in the world. Johno was such a beautiful, incredible, sweet, funny and caring boy who I am so thankful to have ever met,” one Facebook post said.

“Sending all my love. He sure was a warrior and an inspiration. His light will shine on in you all,” another said.

Details of Johno's funeral are yet to come.

Latest articles

News

Ardmona man loses battle with rare cancer

Tributes have flooded in online for Ardmona man Johnathon Bentancourt, who lost his battle with cancer earlier this week. Known by many as Johno, the 23-year-old was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer called Burkitt’s lymphoma in September last...

Liz Mellino
News

Face coverings mandatory in regional Victoria from Monday

ECHUCA residents are among regional Victoria who must wear a face covering when leaving their home from Monday. Premier Daniel Andrews made the announcement earlier today after the state recorded 723 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily total...

Brayden May
News

Peak medical body urges mask wearing in regional Victoria

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) is urging regional Victorians to wear a mask or face covering if they are unable to maintain a 1.5 m physical distance from others. While the Victorian Government has made it compulsory...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

News

Face coverings mandatory in regional Victoria from Monday

ECHUCA residents are among regional Victoria who must wear a face covering when leaving their home from Monday. Premier Daniel Andrews made the announcement earlier today after the state recorded 723 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily total...

Brayden May
News

Shepparton restaurants turn away lockdown diners

Shepparton restaurants have been turning away diners with registered addresses in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire. But venue owners admit the Victorian Government’s advice has grey areas. The Department of Health and Human Services’...

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton has no active COVID-19 cases

Greater Shepparton has no recorded active case of COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta