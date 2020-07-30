Ardmona man loses battle with rare cancer

Tributes have flooded in online for Ardmona man Johnathon Bentancourt, who lost his battle with cancer earlier this week.

Known by many as Johno, the 23-year-old was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer called Burkitt's lymphoma in September last year.

After three different rounds of failed chemotherapy the much loved local man was given just three months to live in December.

His family never gave up hope, however, finding a potentially life-saving clinical trial in the United States.

The community rallied behind the talented musician with A Day on the Field — Johno’s Fundraiser held in February this year to raise some much needed money to fund the expensive treatment.

Unfortunately it was unsuccessful and Johno returned home in June.

The Team Johno#Warriors Facebook page, which was set up to share his cancer journey, shared the news of his death on Wednesday morning.

“Johnathon passed away early this morning peacefully in his sleep. He was at home and constantly surrounded by those he loved,” the post read.

Following the news, friends and family took to Facebook to share their tributes to Johno who many described as an "amazing spirit" with the "most welcoming smile".

“Today heaven received one of the most beautiful people in the world. Johno was such a beautiful, incredible, sweet, funny and caring boy who I am so thankful to have ever met,” one Facebook post said.

“Sending all my love. He sure was a warrior and an inspiration. His light will shine on in you all,” another said.

Details of Johno's funeral are yet to come.