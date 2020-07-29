Land of Plenty postponed to Labour Day

Popular music festival Land of Plenty has been postponed until the Labour Day long weekend next year.

It was initially scheduled to return for a second year in October, but organisers say COVID-19 concerns have forced the change.

Red Hill Entertainment director Aidan McLaren said past attendees were surveyed, and they overwhelmingly called for the March 6 date rather than a cancellation.

“Over 90 per cent told us they want March 6,” he said.

“It could be pushed back again, we just don't know. We'll survey attendees after the Labour Day weekend to see if they want to keep the new date change or revert back to the end of the year.”

Mr McLaren said there would not be much change to the line-up, but instead added there could be new acts.

“It (date change) does open the opportunity to invite different artists along to the event,” he said.

“Music changes in six months in terms of popularity, but we'll make some line-up announcements soon.”

Mr McLaren said there would be different processes and initiatives put in place due to COVID-19 concerns, such as providing hand sanitiser and temperature checks.

However, he said organisers would not compromise on entertainment quality.

“It comes to point where if it's so restrictive then the experience won't be great and there won't be much point going ahead,” Mr McLaren said.

“We want to give our attendees an amazing time while ensuring everything is safe, so it is about getting the balance right."

Land of Plenty is a partnership between Shepparton Show Me, Red Hill Entertainment and Greater Shepparton City Council.