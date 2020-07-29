News

Land of Plenty postponed to Labour Day

By James Bennett

Shepparton local Briggs performing at the festival last year.

1 of 1

Popular music festival Land of Plenty has been postponed until the Labour Day long weekend next year.

It was initially scheduled to return for a second year in October, but organisers say COVID-19 concerns have forced the change.

Red Hill Entertainment director Aidan McLaren said past attendees were surveyed, and they overwhelmingly called for the March 6 date rather than a cancellation.

“Over 90 per cent told us they want March 6,” he said.

“It could be pushed back again, we just don't know. We'll survey attendees after the Labour Day weekend to see if they want to keep the new date change or revert back to the end of the year.”

Mr McLaren said there would not be much change to the line-up, but instead added there could be new acts.

“It (date change) does open the opportunity to invite different artists along to the event,” he said.

“Music changes in six months in terms of popularity, but we'll make some line-up announcements soon.”

Mr McLaren said there would be different processes and initiatives put in place due to COVID-19 concerns, such as providing hand sanitiser and temperature checks.

However, he said organisers would not compromise on entertainment quality.

“It comes to point where if it's so restrictive then the experience won't be great and there won't be much point going ahead,” Mr McLaren said.

“We want to give our attendees an amazing time while ensuring everything is safe, so it is about getting the balance right."

Land of Plenty is a partnership between Shepparton Show Me, Red Hill Entertainment and Greater Shepparton City Council.

Latest articles

National

Stricter gym rules as NSW on ‘knife-edge’

NSW health authorities are concerned about an increase in COVID-19 cases in densely populated eastern Sydney suburbs, while gyms will face tighter restrictions.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney BLM rally shut down by police

A Black Lives Matter rally has been shut down by police before it began in Sydney before a petition with 100,000 signatures was delivered to parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Rehab clinic allegedly manufactured meth

A man has been denied bail, charged with drug trafficking linked to a Melbourne rehab centre allegedly moonlighting as a meth lab.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Shepparton restaurants turn away lockdown diners

Shepparton restaurants have been turning away diners with registered addresses in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire. But venue owners admit the Victorian Government’s advice has grey areas. The Department of Health and Human Services’...

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton has no active COVID-19 cases

Greater Shepparton has no recorded active case of COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta
News

Pregnant NSW woman forced to change hospitals due to NSW-Victoria border closure

A pregnant NSW woman must change her maternity care from Shepparton to Wagga Wagga — or self-isolate until she gives birth.

Madi Chwasta