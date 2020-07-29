Fee hikes for social work courses put community at risk

Greater Shepparton's mental health workers are warning fee increases for social work degrees could throw the region's mental health workforce and the community into crisis.

In 2021, social work students are being asked to pay $14,500 for their course — a 113 per cent increase from the current student fee of $6804.

La Trobe University Shepparton Master of Social Work course co-ordinator Corina Modderman said if the fee increases were approved by the Federal Government, social work students would struggle to pay back student debts.

“Social work will be a very expensive course, which isn’t fair,” she said.

“Many of our students are first in family to come to university, First Nations peoples, or have a refugee background. Our students don’t come with privilege and are committed to social justice.

“Our students are really committed to Greater Shepparton; they want to train and work locally, but they won’t have jobs that will be able to pay back their huge HECS debts — it’s just not fair. ”

Ms Modderman said there was already a "huge shortage" of social workers in Shepparton in an area with high levels of family violence, an ageing population, high numbers of refugees and people with trauma.

“Our students are coming out of our community and they want to work here, but these fee increases are putting unfair strain on our students.”

ACT Curious Employee Assistance Programs director Michelle Trudgen said while social work fees would increase under the government's university fee restructuring, psychology course fees would drop.

“It's crucial for people to understand that clinical social workers provide mental health treatment just as psychologists do,” she said.

“Without them, there won't be enough qualified workers to assist vulnerable people and treat mental health.

“A lot of people don't understand that when they want to see a psychologist, they're actually seeing a highly qualified social worker.

“The fee increase is contributing to the lack of understanding of what social workers do, and maybe the government is confused too.”

There are more than 20,000 social workers across Australia, and by 2024 there will be a 29 per cent increase in demand for social workers, according to Save Social Work Australia.

Despite this, the Federal Government is slashing Commonwealth contributions to social work degrees by 91 per cent while also doubling student contributions.

University of Melbourne's Department of Rural Health Shepparton director Lisa Bourke said the fee increases further threatened the rural mental health workforce which already endured significant shortages.

“Such a fee increase is unacceptable for a course that does not lead to high-paying jobs but rather focuses on the wellbeing of others in our community,” she said.

“With COVID-19, the need for a qualified and accessible mental health workforce has never been higher.”

The news follows warnings from Shepparton's mental health workers who say Greater Shepparton will not be ready for a looming mental health crisis in the wake of COVID-19.

Shepparton social worker Amy Southwell said the need for social workers had spiked throughout the pandemic, with university fee increases potentially discouraging social work students from re-enrolling at a time of need.

“We need social workers, especially in regional towns, so with fee increases there’s a worry students just won’t re-enrol so we won't have the workers to meet the needs of our vulnerable families.

“Social work is such an integral link; we work with people and families at their most vulnerable.”

Shepparton Psychologists Group co-ordinator and local clinic Pure Empowerment director Rachael Willis said there was about one psychologist for every 10,000 people in Shepparton, while Melbourne had one for every 2000 or 3000 people.

“An increase in fees will lead to less students being able to afford to complete such courses and qualify to provide services in the local area,” she said.

Save Social Work Australia is currently lobbying the government to recognise social work as an allied health profession.