News

Police seek witnesses to power pole collision in Kialla

By Liz Mellino

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a power blackout in Kialla earlier this month.

1 of 1

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a power blackout in Kialla earlier this month.

Around 9 am on July 15 a truck collided with a power pole in Riverview Dve, causing a large power blackout in the area.

Police confirmed the blue and yellow truck was towing a white trailer when it attempted to perform a U-turn and hit the pole.

The incident also caused a small power surge, which damaged appliances in nearby homes.

Police said about 40 households were affected by the power outage, with the incident reported to police the day after it occurred.

“The driver was required to remain at the scene and report the collision,” police said.

Shepparton police are appealing for anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.

Contact Constable Oscar Lieschke at the Shepparton police station on 58 205 777 or via email at [email protected]

Latest articles

News

Woman faces court over Wunghnu fatal

A Katunga woman has faced court charged over a fatal collision in Wunghnu last year. Amberly Jane Hendy, 29, appeared in Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for a committal mention following the incident that occurred on September 6...

Liz Mellino
News

Police seek witnesses to power pole collision in Kialla

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a power blackout in Kialla earlier this month. Around 9 am on July 15 a truck collided with a power pole in Riverview Dve, causing a large power blackout in the area. Police confirmed the...

Liz Mellino
News

Bill Winters - A learner for life

Shepparton resident Bill Winters is celebrating 10 years in the passenger seat. He has seen his fair share of near misses, but the L2P Driver Mentor Program co-ordinator has managed to help hundreds of disadvantaged local youth get their licence...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

News

Shepparton restaurants turn away lockdown diners

Shepparton restaurants have been turning away diners with registered addresses in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire. But venue owners admit the Victorian Government’s advice has grey areas. The Department of Health and Human Services’...

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton has no active COVID-19 cases

Greater Shepparton has no recorded active case of COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta
News

Pregnant NSW woman forced to change hospitals due to NSW-Victoria border closure

A pregnant NSW woman must change her maternity care from Shepparton to Wagga Wagga — or self-isolate until she gives birth.

Madi Chwasta