Police seek witnesses to power pole collision in Kialla

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a power blackout in Kialla earlier this month.

Around 9 am on July 15 a truck collided with a power pole in Riverview Dve, causing a large power blackout in the area.

Police confirmed the blue and yellow truck was towing a white trailer when it attempted to perform a U-turn and hit the pole.

The incident also caused a small power surge, which damaged appliances in nearby homes.

Police said about 40 households were affected by the power outage, with the incident reported to police the day after it occurred.

“The driver was required to remain at the scene and report the collision,” police said.

Shepparton police are appealing for anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.

Contact Constable Oscar Lieschke at the Shepparton police station on 58 205 777 or via email at [email protected]