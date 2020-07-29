Woman faces court over Wunghnu fatal

A Katunga woman has faced court charged over a fatal collision in Wunghnu last year.

Amberly Jane Hendy, 29, appeared in Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for a committal mention following the incident that occurred on September 6, 2019.

About 2.45 pm on this day emergency services were called to a head-on collision between a Holden Commodore and a Kia on the Goulburn Valley Hwy.

Two passengers in the Commodore died at the scene, while a four-year-old girl, who was also a passenger, was seriously injured.

Ms Hendy, who is currently on bail, is expected to face court again on October 13 for a one-day contested committal hearing.

She is facing 12 charges, including two counts of culpable driving, following the death of a 23-year-old Katunga woman and a 39-year-old Shepparton man.

Her charges also include two counts of dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing serious injury, and drug driving.

Ms Hendy's bail has been extended until her next court appearance.

No plea was entered.