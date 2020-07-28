News

Shepparton police investigating suspicious car fire

By Liz Mellino

Shepparton police are calling for witnesses to a car fire in town on Monday night.

The white Holden commodore sedan was torched about 9.40 pm, with police deeming the incident to be suspicious.

At the time of the fire the vehicle was parked on Gum Rd near the DECA complex in Shepparton's north.

Four Fire Rescue Victoria firefighters responded to the blaze after a caller to triple zero reported the fire.

“FRV firefighters arrived to find the car had burnt out, and stayed on scene to ensure it was safe,” a spokesperson said.

The vehicle, which was completely destroyed during the blaze, still had the registration plates attached at the time.

The blaze was deemed to be suspicious with fire crews handing the job over to Shepparton police for further investigation.

Police confirmed the vehicle was parked behind a sound barrier installed in the area, with the barrier suffering damage during the incident.

The vehicle was parked behind a sound barrier near DECA which was damaged during the blaze.

Anyone who saw the car in the area at the time or witnessed the blaze is urged to contact Shepparton police on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

