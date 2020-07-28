News

Quilty calls for separate state called ‘Murray’ with Echuca the capital

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Rexit: State Member for Northern Victoria Tim Quilty believes northern Victoria and southern NSW should become one state, 'Murray'.

1 of 1

State Member for Northern Victoria Tim Quilty has continued his push for northern Victoria and southern NSW to become a separate state called ‘Murray’ with Echuca as the capital.

Speaking on ABC Goulburn Murray's Breakfast on Tuesday, Mr Quilty said the new state would comprise an area made up of northern Victoria and southern NSW — roughly the Murray basin.

“All the rivers and all the streams that drain into the Murray River would be a single state, and obviously because of that, I'm calling it ‘Murray’," he said.

“From where the northern borders are we'd run south nearly to Melbourne, certainly to Seymour.

“You could also just cut out Melbourne and make the rest of Victoria a separate state, but for one with the interests of northern Victorians and southern NSW people, I would include the Murray basin, so we'd have Bendigo and all the towns — Shepparton, Mildura.”

Mr Quilty said he had pencilled in Echuca as the capital.

“It's on the river, it's in the centre, it's not a very big place so it would be a small capital with distributed management, which would avoid a lot of the issues,” he said.

But Committee for Greater Shepparton chief executive Sam Birrell disagreed with Mr Quilty's proposal and said regional Victoria would instead benefit from greater connection with a global city such as Melbourne.

“I don't agree with his call; Victoria's future strength is through growing its regional cities and linking them with Melbourne, not further dividing us,” Mr Birrell said.

“There's benefits to Victoria being connected to a global city, and to try and create something that divides us off from a global city is not the way forward.

“It would create a new level of bureaucracy; we're more interested in connecting Victoria physically and culturally with Melbourne.”

Mr Quilty has recently been calling for a ‘Rexit’ — a ‘regional exit’ — citing the need for regional Victoria to have its own separate governance distinct from the cities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The current measures we are seeing are focused entirely on Melbourne or Sydney, and as a result the regions have suffered massive damage, both socially and economically,” he said.

Latest articles

Sport

Young Roos impress in Hay hitout

The Deniliquin Rovers thirds and fourths footy sides both travelled across to Hay for their respective practice matches on Saturday. The games served as good preparation for the upcoming Picola & District League season, with the Roos set to...

Jamie Lowe
Sport

Massive turnout for Auskick opener

Beautiful, sunny weather greeted a bumper turnout for the opening round of the Deniliquin and district Auskick season on Sunday, held at the Deni Rams’ Hardinge St Oval. Eighty-one enthusiastic young footballers were split into three groups —...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Sport

Rovers run rampant against Lions U15s

Deniliquin Rovers’ Under 15s side has sent a warning shot to its Picola & District League counterparts with a stirring performance in a practice match against Hay on Saturday. The Roos put on a masterclass in a ‘six-quarter’ game against...

Jamie Lowe

MOST POPULAR

News

Shepparton restaurants turn away lockdown diners

Shepparton restaurants have been turning away diners with registered addresses in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire. But venue owners admit the Victorian Government’s advice has grey areas. The Department of Health and Human Services’...

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton has no active COVID-19 cases

Greater Shepparton has no recorded active case of COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta
News

Pregnant NSW woman forced to change hospitals due to NSW-Victoria border closure

A pregnant NSW woman must change her maternity care from Shepparton to Wagga Wagga — or self-isolate until she gives birth.

Madi Chwasta