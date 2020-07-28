Students struggle to cross the border

If completing Year 12 is not hard enough, imagine how much tougher it is completing it during a global pandemic and border closures.

That is the stark reality for many students in our area.

Last week, students across the region in Victoria-NSW border communities were left in limbo when the NSW Government tightened border restrictions with Victoria.

Year 12 students Sophi Bury and Digby Bunnett live in Tocumwal but go to school at St Mary of the Angels Secondary College in Nathalia, Victoria.

Last Monday students were faced with the possibility of going back to remote learning after already enduring months of online learning during term two.

Sophi said her stress levels blew out when she heard the news of the tighter restrictions as dozens of questions were left unanswered.

“I was initially like, `am I going to be able to get to school tomorrow?’,” she said.

“I started packing up my clothes and school supplies ready to move in with some distant family in Shepparton.

“It was awful - the thought of packing up and leaving my part-time job in Tocumwal, my family and my routine just to be able to attend school in Victoria.

“The pressures of Year 12 are already hard enough let alone the thought of leaving your life behind because you live across a border.”

Information from the NSW Government was released at 4 pm on Tuesday, just eight hours before the border was due to close.

Digby said it was a confusing few days.

“We had already left school by 4 pm,” he said.

“So we had to take Wednesday off so our school could sort out a plan for us.”

The government released a permit for students like Sophi and Digby who live in NSW but go to school in Victoria.

The students must take the most direct route to school and must only attend school and not any other place.

Sophi said it had been hard to focus on school since the border closure.

“Our whole Year 12 experience has been hindered by the coronavirus,” she said.

“I have four assessments to do in the next two weeks.

“If I can’t sit the assessment then neither can the rest of my class because of the unfairness.

“It affects our whole year.”

Sophi said not only had the learning aspect of school been affected but the social aspect was also stressful and disappointing.

“I could travel eight hours into NSW to see people but I can’t see friends up the road from me because it's across the border,” she said.

“Coronavirus has also cancelled social activities like netball, so I don’t have that to take my stresses away or socialise with people.

“Many of my friends are looking to move away or go to university next year so this is our last chance to be together.”

Both students said they had lowered their expectations about their end-of-year results.

“It’s hard to find motivation to study in the first place because I don’t know what I want to do after school,” Digby said.

“Throwing in other distractions like the border closure makes wanting to study even harder.”

Sophi said she had been applying for early entry to university because of her lowered expectations from this year of study.

“I want to study a Bachelor of Laws,” she said.

“So, I have been applying for early entry and any chance I can to apply for a scholarship or get extra points then I take, because it is such a harder ball game to be able to progress this year.”

