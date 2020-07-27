Tallygaroopna Men’s Shed grateful for grant

At Tallygaroopna Men’s Shed, all the guys want to do is to get stuck into some hard yakka among mates.

And thanks to the Greater Shepparton Foundation, the group has 4000 reasons to do exactly that.

A $4000 donation from the foundation means the shed is now decked out with a sparkling new air compressor to match recently purchased nail, spray, and rattle guns.

The extent of the organisation's generosity was not lost on Tallygaroopna Men’s Shed president Don Baldwyn, who mentioned future projects would become more streamlined as a result of the new equipment.

“The donation we received meant we were able to buy a nail gun and air compressor; we are in the throes of building an amenity block for Riding for Disabled, and most of that equipment is what we will be using,” he said.

“It is a $15,000 project that we have taken on to try and modify their toilet facilities.”

And that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Repairs at the state school, providing firewood for locals — if it is a community-driven project, the guys are likely across it.

The group was forced out of action for more than three months due to COVID-19 and have been on the rebound for the past eight weeks.

Being able to recoup the sense of togetherness while contributing to the community is the kind of two-way street Men’s Shed member Richard Folwell is grateful to be back on.

“It is a lifesaver for us and the community,” he said.

“When you get to our age you need the companionship, and the work we put into it is mainly for the community.”

According to Goulburn Valley Foundation chair Rhys Holleran, community is key when it comes to the foundation's grants scheme.

“The basis of the foundation is built on the Greater Shepparton community, and for us it is about doing things to aid with disadvantage in our local community,” he said.

“With all the great work that these guys do at the Men’s Shed, we were more than happy to assist.

“This was part of the grants round we did last year. There were many grants given out in the community; this was one of them, and we really liked what it is that they stood for and what they were doing.

“By being able to give them some funds to buy an air compressor, it aids them to do good jobs within the community; it has that multiplier effect.”

As an intercessor, Mr Holleran said the foundation’s job was to assist in providing groups with the backing to get the ball rolling on various community-oriented projects — and due to the crippling effects of COVID-19, now was the time for action.

“We are not there to execute programs; what we’re there to do is to try and get people that can execute programs into some funding and into places where they can do the most good,” he said.

“That is what our role is, and there is probably never going to be a bigger time than now.”