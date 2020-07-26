Items seized in Stanhope illegal firewood collection

Two men were questioned by authorities at a property near Stanhope last week about of illegal firewood collection and habitat destruction.

As part of Operation Hollows, the Conservation Regulator and Parks Victoria seized a vehicle, trailer, log splitter, eight chainsaws and about four cubic metres of firewood were seized during the search.

The two men were interviewed about wildlife destruction at Mansfield Swamp Wildlife Reserve and Kanyapella Wildlife Reserve after large old redgums were cut down and removed for firewood.

“(Thursday's) search warrant is a reminder that we are serious about illegal firewood collection,” acting Loddon Mallee regulatory operations manager Brady Childs said.

Parks Victoria senior enforcement and regulatory services manager Ron Water said damaging trees with a cultural value and significance could face a fine of up to $297,396.

Operation Hollows is a joint taskforce between the Conservation Regulator and Parks Victoria was launched in early May.

It targets the illegal removal of firewood from public land.

As part of Operation Hollows, anyone caught illegally removing firewood can face a fine of up to $8261, up to one year in prison and vehicles and equipment might also be seized.

Soon after it was launched a Kyabram man was caught in Mansfield Swamp Wildlife Reserve cutting down several small trees.

Operation Hollows also led to the arrest of a man who was caught cutting down trees in the Shepparton Regional Park in June.

Before Operations Hollows was launched Park Victoria officers seized equipment and more than five cubic metres of wood from two men caught in the Reedy Swamp area in Shepparton.

● People are encouraged to report suspected illegal firewood collection or selling firewood by phoning 136 186.