News

Items seized in Stanhope illegal firewood collection

By James Bennett

Operation Hollows is targeting illegal firewood collection.

1 of 1

Two men were questioned by authorities at a property near Stanhope last week about of illegal firewood collection and habitat destruction.

As part of Operation Hollows, the Conservation Regulator and Parks Victoria seized a vehicle, trailer, log splitter, eight chainsaws and about four cubic metres of firewood were seized during the search.

The two men were interviewed about wildlife destruction at Mansfield Swamp Wildlife Reserve and Kanyapella Wildlife Reserve after large old redgums were cut down and removed for firewood.

“(Thursday's) search warrant is a reminder that we are serious about illegal firewood collection,” acting Loddon Mallee regulatory operations manager Brady Childs said.

Parks Victoria senior enforcement and regulatory services manager Ron Water said damaging trees with a cultural value and significance could face a fine of up to $297,396.

Operation Hollows is a joint taskforce between the Conservation Regulator and Parks Victoria was launched in early May.

It targets the illegal removal of firewood from public land.

As part of Operation Hollows, anyone caught illegally removing firewood can face a fine of up to $8261, up to one year in prison and vehicles and equipment might also be seized.

Soon after it was launched a Kyabram man was caught in Mansfield Swamp Wildlife Reserve cutting down several small trees.

Operation Hollows also led to the arrest of a man who was caught cutting down trees in the Shepparton Regional Park in June.

Before Operations Hollows was launched Park Victoria officers seized equipment and more than five cubic metres of wood from two men caught in the Reedy Swamp area in Shepparton.

● People are encouraged to report suspected illegal firewood collection or selling firewood by phoning 136 186.

Latest articles

News

No fee hikes for Kirwans Bridge residents

Goulburn-Murray Water (G-MW) has reached a decision about its “occupational licence” fee, which will now see newcomers pay a higher fee for structures next to rivers or lakes, while existing licence holders will continue paying a lower rate. It...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Kristy Farrow’s life was changed by trigeminal neuralgia and Bell’s palsy

Kialla’s Kristy Farrow will never smile again like she used to; a trademark smile that lit up a room. And she will never spend a day, even an hour, without enduring excruciating pain. It’s the type of pain that has resulted in her overarching...

Charmayne Allison
News

Heartwarming appeal helps kids through the cold

It’s almost never a good thing when the bins are full. But if those bins happen to be jam-packed with warm winter-wear for children, it guarantees that our unbearably cold winter nights will become that little bit more bearable for some young...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

News

“Border bubble” bursts as NSW Government announces strict new border zone

The NSW Government has established a strict new border zone which comes into force at 12.01 am on Wednesday, July 22. Residents of Cobram, Cobram East, Barooga, Tocumwal, Yarrawonga and Mulwala can cross the closed Victoria-NSW border by...

Cobram Courier
News

Restrictions tightened for entry to NSW from Victoria

The NSW Government has established a strict new border zone, tightened permit conditions and stronger enforcement powers to further restrict entry to NSW for Victorians. Record COVID-19 cases in Victoria will see the NSW Government further restrict...

Cobram Courier
News

Residents can now reapply for border permits

All permits approved under the previous order will expire at that time and anyone eligible to travel into NSW will need to reapply for a new permit on the Service NSW website

Brayden May