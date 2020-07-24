News

Shepparton ACE College excited to move to new home

By Madi Chwasta

1 of 1

Works have started on Shepparton ACE College's new Maude St school with staff and students expected to move in by May next year.

The Rowe St school was forced to find another home about two years ago to make way for the new Shepparton Fire Station.

“While it was initially a shock, we have really embraced the move,” principal Bronwyn Rose said.

The school has secured almost $2 million in Victorian Government funding, and has so far renovated 129 Maude St (the former site of Kettle Bros Funeral Home) into an admin house.

ACE is now waiting for construction to begin, and plans to move to the new site during the April school holidays next year.

The new school will feature a double-storey building, with parking spaces and a gym.

“And there will be only one entrance, so staff will always know where students are in the building,” Ms Rose said.

“We have that at our current site, which has worked extremely well in establishing a safe environment.”

Ms Rowe also said the school was collaborating with Melbourne-based Westside Circus to have the new gym double as a community circus space for Shepparton.

But there will be no other changes; staff, students and parents were consulted about school size, and unanimously decided to keep the school small with only 120 students from years 7 to 12.

And while the Maude St land is smaller than the current school site, the new building will accommodate two more classrooms.

But it is not about the space - it is about the culture the school has fostered in its decade of operation.

“We have a wonderful little school - it's a joy teaching there,” Ms Rowe said.

Latest articles

News

No fee hikes for Kirwans Bridge residents

Goulburn-Murray Water (G-MW) has reached a decision about its “occupational licence” fee, which will now see newcomers pay a higher fee for structures next to rivers or lakes, while existing licence holders will continue paying a lower rate. It...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Kristy Farrow’s life was changed by trigeminal neuralgia and Bell’s palsy

Kialla’s Kristy Farrow will never smile again like she used to; a trademark smile that lit up a room. And she will never spend a day, even an hour, without enduring excruciating pain. It’s the type of pain that has resulted in her overarching...

Charmayne Allison
News

Heartwarming appeal helps kids through the cold

It’s almost never a good thing when the bins are full. But if those bins happen to be jam-packed with warm winter-wear for children, it guarantees that our unbearably cold winter nights will become that little bit more bearable for some young...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

News

“Border bubble” bursts as NSW Government announces strict new border zone

The NSW Government has established a strict new border zone which comes into force at 12.01 am on Wednesday, July 22. Residents of Cobram, Cobram East, Barooga, Tocumwal, Yarrawonga and Mulwala can cross the closed Victoria-NSW border by...

Cobram Courier
News

Restrictions tightened for entry to NSW from Victoria

The NSW Government has established a strict new border zone, tightened permit conditions and stronger enforcement powers to further restrict entry to NSW for Victorians. Record COVID-19 cases in Victoria will see the NSW Government further restrict...

Cobram Courier
News

Residents can now reapply for border permits

All permits approved under the previous order will expire at that time and anyone eligible to travel into NSW will need to reapply for a new permit on the Service NSW website

Brayden May