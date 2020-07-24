News

Stations team up after theft, fire

By David Rak

A radiothon is being held to raise funds for Seymour FM after the station's transmission facility was destroyed by fire in an arson attack.

The Greater Shepparton community is being called on to support a radiothon held by One FM and Seymour FM.

The radio stations are teaming up on Sunday to raise funds for the replacement of Seymour FM’s transmission facility, which was subject to theft and arson recently.

Normal programming will be replaced with presenters from both stations teaming up for non-stop entertainment and fundraising from 8 am to 10 pm.

Seymour FM’s Greg Sharp said the COVID-19 pandemic and the theft and arson put a huge dent in the station’s plans for 2020.

‘‘We’re currently broadcasting to a much smaller area due to the destruction of our transmission facility at Granite Park,’’ he said.

‘‘This money will go a long way to helping us rebuild that, and it will help get us back on track with our plans for improving the station.

‘‘We’re a volunteer-run station that operates on a tight budget, so any and all donations are appreciated.’’

Tune in to 98.5 in Shepparton, 103.9 in Seymour to listen to the radiothon. You can also listen online by visiting fm985.com.au or seymourfm.com.au

Donations can be made at givenow.com.au/seymourfm or by heading to a GMCU branch at Seymour, Kilmore, Mooroopna or Shepparton and letting staff know the donation is for the radiothon.

For more information, visit the One FM or Seymour FM Facebook pages.

