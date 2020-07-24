Goulburn Valley Mobile Library returns to the road

The Goulburn Valley Libraries’ Mobile Library service is back in action again.

After being halted in March due to COVID-19 restrictions, the book-filled vehicle will be returning to the road in coming weeks.

Goulburn Valley Libraries chief executive Kevin Preece was excited to announce that the service was resuming.

“The Mobile Library is the latest of our services to be re-introduced. We know that our smaller communities have been missing the service, and will be pleased to see the Mobile Library back in town,” he said.

However, Mr Preece did say there would be limitations.

“We have been carefully re-opening library services as restrictions have eased in our areas,” he said.

“Due to capacity and social distancing restrictions, only one person will be able to enter the Mobile Library at any one time. Hand sanitiser will be available, and all those entering must provide contact details.”

The Mobile Library aims to return fortnightly to communities, beginning its rounds on Tuesday, July 28.

A modified schedule is available at gvlibraries.com.au where community members can see what changes to the timetable are in place.

Some communities will be visited at a different time or day, or both times. For further information call 1300 374 765.