News

Local wineries cop “flawed” warning label

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Left in the dark: Broken Hill Vinyards owner Fred O'Keefe hasn't been told about new mandatory pregnancy warning labels.

1 of 1

Wineries across the region have been slapped with a new mandatory pregnancy warning label which the wine industry says could spell financial ruin for winemakers across regional Victoria.

Last Friday, a ministerial council supported a new red, white and black pregnancy warning on all alcoholic beverage containers, to be enforced by law in three years’ time — a decision some local wineries have been left in the dark about.

Broken River Vineyards owner Fred O’Keefe said he had not received any information about the compulsory new labels, even though he already had pregnancy warnings on most of his wines.

“It’ll be bloody costly,” he said.

“No-one has given us that information.

“I don’t mind putting labels on the bottles, but if we have to go and re-label — that’s wrong.

“They don't seem to care about the little people.”

While St Anne's Winery's owner Richard McLean supported the message, he said the decision to enforce a new label when all of his wines already had pregnancy warnings, was "overreach".

“It’s another hit to our bottom line, and to be honest, some of us don’t have much of a bottom line left,” he said.

“I make about 50 different wine labels, so that’s 50 I need to change.

“I'm annoyed at the overreach, annoyed at the extra cost — but supportive of the message.”

Australian Grape & Wine Industry chief executive Tony Battaglene said he was "deeply disappointed" with the decision to approve a "flawed label" which would cost industry and consumers $400 million.

He said most small wineries with 10 to 20 wine labels would be forced to fork out $100,000 on average for re-labelling, plus the ongoing costs of using the additional printing colours.

“There's only five or six colours you can use, so the colours are restricted for branding too,” he said.

“We support the mandatory labelling, but the problem is they didn't consider the current labels 90 per cent of wineries are using already.”

Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed welcomed the decision by Food Standards Australia New Zealand, citing the social and economic impacts of Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder on babies.

“The concerns of the alcohol industry were considered, but the cost of requiring the implementation of this labelling paled compared to the social and economic impact of one in 20 babies suffering from FASD,” she said.

Mr Battaglene said wineries could continue selling wine with no warning labels or the old ones during the three-year transition period before the new labels became mandatory.

Latest articles

News

Yarrawonga Health Antenatal Clinics now open

Last week Yarrawonga Health celebrated the first week of their inaugural weekly maternity antenatal clinics with enthusiastic local obstetricians and midwives who are pleased to be able to provide women first maternity care for our community...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
News

Testing in Mulwala this Saturday

The Murrumbidgee Mobile Testing Clinic will be in Mulwala again on Saturday, July 25 from 10am to 1pm at Owen Bridges Reserve as part of its COVID-A9 border towns program. Anyone who is feeling unwell is strongly encouraged to go along and be...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
News

Community generosity

The passage of vehicles travelling into NSW at the Yarrawonga Mulwala Traffic Bridge, at the ClubMulwala road entrance, has been smooth and the local residents have been so wonderful according to the officer-in-charge. “People have made us feel so...

Yarrawonga Chronicle

MOST POPULAR

Breaking News

Shepparton police self-isolating after visiting officer’s positive COVID-19 result

Sixteen Shepparton police officers are now self-isolating after a Melbourne police officer who visited Shepparton last week tested positive for COVID-19. The police member had been in Shepparton last week and as such, 16 police from Shepparton have...

Charmayne Allison
News

“Border bubble” bursts as NSW Government announces strict new border zone

The NSW Government has established a strict new border zone which comes into force at 12.01 am on Wednesday, July 22. Residents of Cobram, Cobram East, Barooga, Tocumwal, Yarrawonga and Mulwala can cross the closed Victoria-NSW border by...

Cobram Courier
News

Police investigate reports of peeping tom in Tongala

OFFICERS from Kyabram and Echuca police have recently responded to multiple reports of a suspected peeping tom in Tongala and have urged residents to stay alert but also be safe if they become involved in such a situation. A Tongala resident, who...

Jared Prestwidge