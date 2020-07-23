Pregnant NSW woman forced to change hospitals due to NSW-Victoria border closure

A pregnant NSW woman must change her maternity care from Shepparton to Wagga Wagga — or self-isolate until she gives birth.

Finley's Tara Dundon, who is 28 weeks pregnant, moved her maternity care from Victoria to NSW after finding out she would have to self-isolate for 14 days following her now fortnightly appointments.

With Victoria-NSW border closure restrictions having tightened this week, it means she would be in self-isolation for the rest of her pregnancy.

“It wouldn’t work — I have to leave home sometimes for work, and it would also mean I couldn’t have family visit, or my partner come to my appointments,” she said.

Ms Dundon is now booked into Calvary Riverina Hospital in Wagga Wagga, which is a more than two-hour drive with patchy phone reception, compared with the one-hour drive to Shepparton.

“Wagga was never an option for us — we had Shepparton or Wodonga,” she said.

“Driving to labour is a scary thought, but I’m hoping we plan it.”

She made the decision to transfer her care after not getting clear answers from NSW authorities.

“It was just so stressful — I was getting handballed from NSW Health to Service NSW,” she said.

“I even spoke to police at the border, who said they could only go off permits and said I would have to self-isolate.

“They said I could contact NSW Health for an exemption, but I haven’t heard anything back.”

Since restrictions were enforced, Ms Dundon has had to cancel appointments in Shepparton and Cobram, as Finley residents are also ineligible for a cross-border resident permit.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said there had been some instances where patients living across the border had experienced “a level of anxiety and inconvenience” about their medical treatment in Victoria.

“This includes maternity services as well as other examples of people receiving care and treatment like dialysis or chemotherapy at GV Health that live in NSW,” he said.

“We are making arrangements and providing documentation to make passage smoother for all those patients at the checkpoints.”

Mr Sharp said the hospital understood patients who lived in NSW and were returning home from outside the designated border restriction areas in Victoria must self-isolate for 14 days.

“That is the issue we are seeking to have reviewed,” he said.

“GV Health is working with Victorian health services in our region and the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services to represent the needs of GV Health patients, who live in both Victoria and NSW, to the NSW Government. “

Mr Sharp reassured NSW patients would be able to access emergency care in Victoria, and said it was “very important” patients did not delay medical treatment.

State Member for Murray Helen Dalton said she was "inundated" with calls from stressed out NSW residents, particularly pregnant women.

“All the major hospitals are in Victoria, and pregnant women with multiple kids can't self-isolate for 14 days,” she said.

“It's a worrying time for all, and it can be fixed with a stroke of a pen.”

NSW Health did not respond to questions by deadline.

Service NSW encouraged customers to call 13 77 88 if they had questions about border permits.