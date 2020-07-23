News

Shepparton restaurants turn away lockdown diners

By Madi Chwasta

Not getting past: Aussie Hotel owner Paul Tsorbaris says he's turned away about 30 people from locked-down metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire.

1 of 1

Shepparton restaurants have been turning away diners with registered addresses in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire.

But venue owners admit the Victorian Government's advice has grey areas.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ website says restaurant or café owners must use "reasonable endeavours to satisfy themselves” their customers do not live in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire.

Owners can check by asking where customers live or by checking identification.

Aussie Hotel owner Paul Tsorbaris said he had rejected about 30 people since the lockdown was enforced in Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire — with seven turned away as recently as Wednesday.

“They try to lie, and you ask them their postcode and they stuff it up,” he said.

“(On Wednesday) seven were coming up for a funeral and they tried to book in.”

Melbourne and Mitchell Shire residents are allowed to travel into regional Victoria to attend a funeral, but are not allowed to have a dine-in meal.

Mr Tsorbaris said he was unsure whether he could serve essential workers from Melbourne staying in Shepparton, who were allowed to travel to and from Melbourne under the rules.

“This is the grey area; there are a lot of (Melbourne) tradies who are working in the area,” he said.

“Do we get into trouble (if we serve them)?

“I'm confused — we have to be restaurateurs and law enforcers."

Shepparton RSL general manager Grant Tarrant said the club had also turned away people lockdown addresses, but most were from Mitchell Shire, or Shepparton residents who had not yet changed their driver's licence to a local address.

“We've refused them, because it's hard to make exceptions,” he said.

“We don't have time to be filtering through rates and notices.”

Shepparton Chamber of Commerce president John Anderson said he had heard anecdotally that lockdown area residents were travelling into Shepparton for a dine-in meal.

“It would appear as though the authorities need to be policing the minor roads — not just the Hume Fwy,” he said.

“I take my hat off to the pubs and the clubs who are protecting their patrons and the community by turning people away.”

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum said people had been ringing his office after hearing about Melbourne residents coming into Shepparton to enjoy "regional Victorian freedoms".

Mr Drum said lockdown checkpoints should be reinforced with a permit system for essential travellers — similar to the NSW-Victoria border permits — to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak such as that seen in Colac.

A Victorian Government spokesperson said it was critical that regional Victorians continued to follow the COVID-19 rules which applied to their areas, and maintained physical distancing and good hand hygiene.

Regional Victorians can only enter metropolitan Melbourne or Mitchell Shire to shop for food and essential supplies, work and education — if necessary — and for medical care or care-giving.

Café and restaurant owners will not be fined if they unintentionally serve someone from metropolitan Melbourne or Mitchell Shire; instead, the customer is penalised.

Community members can raise concerns about compliance with these directions through the Police Assistance Line (PAL) on 131 444.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Shepparton has remained steady on two, as Victoria recorded another 403 cases.

Five more people have died, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 49.

There are now 3630 COVID-19 cases currently active in the state.

Latest articles

News

Yarrawonga Health Antenatal Clinics now open

Last week Yarrawonga Health celebrated the first week of their inaugural weekly maternity antenatal clinics with enthusiastic local obstetricians and midwives who are pleased to be able to provide women first maternity care for our community...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
News

Testing in Mulwala this Saturday

The Murrumbidgee Mobile Testing Clinic will be in Mulwala again on Saturday, July 25 from 10am to 1pm at Owen Bridges Reserve as part of its COVID-A9 border towns program. Anyone who is feeling unwell is strongly encouraged to go along and be...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
News

Community generosity

The passage of vehicles travelling into NSW at the Yarrawonga Mulwala Traffic Bridge, at the ClubMulwala road entrance, has been smooth and the local residents have been so wonderful according to the officer-in-charge. “People have made us feel so...

Yarrawonga Chronicle

MOST POPULAR

Breaking News

Shepparton police self-isolating after visiting officer’s positive COVID-19 result

Sixteen Shepparton police officers are now self-isolating after a Melbourne police officer who visited Shepparton last week tested positive for COVID-19. The police member had been in Shepparton last week and as such, 16 police from Shepparton have...

Charmayne Allison
News

“Border bubble” bursts as NSW Government announces strict new border zone

The NSW Government has established a strict new border zone which comes into force at 12.01 am on Wednesday, July 22. Residents of Cobram, Cobram East, Barooga, Tocumwal, Yarrawonga and Mulwala can cross the closed Victoria-NSW border by...

Cobram Courier
News

Police investigate reports of peeping tom in Tongala

OFFICERS from Kyabram and Echuca police have recently responded to multiple reports of a suspected peeping tom in Tongala and have urged residents to stay alert but also be safe if they become involved in such a situation. A Tongala resident, who...

Jared Prestwidge