Shepparton paediatrician welcomes pregnancy health labelling on alcoholic beverages

Shepparton paediatrician Peter Eastaugh has welcomed new measures to enforce visible pregnancy health labelling on alcoholic beverages.

The new multi-coloured labelling will warn against the dangers of drinking while pregnant, which can lead to Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.

A condition Dr Eastaugh said was "massive" in Shepparton.

“Is it a problem? Yes, it is huge and the effects are lifelong,” he said.

“It occupies so much of my workload. I'm currently working with 60 local children who fit the criteria of FASD.

“They experience severe problems with development, behaviour and mental health, plus they all have severe environmental trauma and need therapy.

“For instance, I recently heard about a local primary school-aged patient with FASD who assaulted their mother, kicked her and assaulted someone else with an axe.”

FASD is caused when alcohol in a mother's blood passes to the baby through the umbilical cord.

Health authorities say there is no known safe amount of alcohol during pregnancy or when trying to get pregnant, and all types of alcohol are equally harmful.

“One drink is too many,” Dr Eastaugh said.

The new labelling will be mandatory in Australia after the Ministerial Forum of Food Regulation accepted the new standards, proposed by Food Standards Australia and New Zealand.

The Federal Government proposed an amendment for the labelling to ‘contrast distinctly with the background of the label’, while not necessitating the use of red, white and black.

While the amendment won the support of NSW, South Australia and Queensland, it was not accepted by the Ministerial Forum and was not adopted.

“This is shameful behaviour from the Federal Government and these state governments,” Dr Eastaugh said.

“Just because the alcohol industry stands to lose money in this difficult time, they are willing to sacrifice babies and children for the sake of the financial income of a very strong industry.

“I congratulate the Victorian Labor Government for taking a stand for the wellbeing of children's futures.”

Dr Eastaugh said the new labelling was an "essential component" in reducing the number of broken children in the community.

“Did advertising on cigarette packaging have an influence? Yes,” he said.

“And there is international research and evidence that shows alcohol warning labels reduce the intake of alcohol by pregnant women.”