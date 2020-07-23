News

Services move into new GV Health tower

By Tara Whitsed

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp, executive director capital projects, infrastructure and support services Jacinta Russell and executive director of clinical operations Donna Sherringham.

1 of 1

A number of services have moved into Goulburn Valley Health’s new Inpatient Unit Building as part of its $229.3 million redevelopment.

The five-storey building, located in Graham St, Shepparton, now contains the Critical Care Unit (formerly Intensive Care Unit), Surgical Unit, Theatre and Day of Surgery Admission (DOSA).

GV Health’s Maternity Unit and Birthing Suite have also temporarily moved into the building while refurbishments to take place to the existing maternity facilities.

“There will also be extensive refurbishment of the existing Day Procedure Unit and operating theatres through to late 2021,” GV Health's Clinical Operations executive director Donna Sherringham said.

GV Health's Capital Projects, Infrastructure and Support Services executive director Jacinta Russell also noted the next phase of the redevelopment would include refurbishment to the former Emergency Department, Special Care Nursery, Maternity Ward and the Theatre Complex with co-ordination taking place during the coming months.

Ms Russell said that while the Inpatient Unit building was now completed, there were many staged moves to take place before all levels would be fully occupied and used as they were intended.

“Everyone in the Goulburn Valley has been watching this tower being built for the past three years and we are extremely pleased to be able to move into this building ahead of schedule during a time when our community needs it the most,” she said.

Latest articles

World

Air strikes in Afghanistan leave 45 dead

At least eight Afghan civilians are among 45 people who were killed in air strikes targeting western Afghanistan, with Taliban members also among the dead.

AAP Newswire
World

Tokyo Olympics hits reset, doubts remain

The postponed Tokyo Olympics has hit the year-to-go mark again but doubts remain about whether it will go ahead amid spiralling costs and the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
World

China slams UK’s HK citizenship pathway

China’s embassy in London has demanded the UK reverse its new policy of allowing Hong Kong residents to claim British citizenship over a new security law.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Breaking News

Shepparton police self-isolating after visiting officer’s positive COVID-19 result

Sixteen Shepparton police officers are now self-isolating after a Melbourne police officer who visited Shepparton last week tested positive for COVID-19. The police member had been in Shepparton last week and as such, 16 police from Shepparton have...

Charmayne Allison
News

“Border bubble” bursts as NSW Government announces strict new border zone

The NSW Government has established a strict new border zone which comes into force at 12.01 am on Wednesday, July 22. Residents of Cobram, Cobram East, Barooga, Tocumwal, Yarrawonga and Mulwala can cross the closed Victoria-NSW border by...

Cobram Courier
News

Police investigate reports of peeping tom in Tongala

OFFICERS from Kyabram and Echuca police have recently responded to multiple reports of a suspected peeping tom in Tongala and have urged residents to stay alert but also be safe if they become involved in such a situation. A Tongala resident, who...

Jared Prestwidge