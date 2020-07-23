Services move into new GV Health tower

A number of services have moved into Goulburn Valley Health’s new Inpatient Unit Building as part of its $229.3 million redevelopment.

The five-storey building, located in Graham St, Shepparton, now contains the Critical Care Unit (formerly Intensive Care Unit), Surgical Unit, Theatre and Day of Surgery Admission (DOSA).

GV Health’s Maternity Unit and Birthing Suite have also temporarily moved into the building while refurbishments to take place to the existing maternity facilities.

“There will also be extensive refurbishment of the existing Day Procedure Unit and operating theatres through to late 2021,” GV Health's Clinical Operations executive director Donna Sherringham said.

GV Health's Capital Projects, Infrastructure and Support Services executive director Jacinta Russell also noted the next phase of the redevelopment would include refurbishment to the former Emergency Department, Special Care Nursery, Maternity Ward and the Theatre Complex with co-ordination taking place during the coming months.

Ms Russell said that while the Inpatient Unit building was now completed, there were many staged moves to take place before all levels would be fully occupied and used as they were intended.

“Everyone in the Goulburn Valley has been watching this tower being built for the past three years and we are extremely pleased to be able to move into this building ahead of schedule during a time when our community needs it the most,” she said.