Turning e-waste into gold

By John Lewis

Tatura's Troy Beecroft loves taking things apart in his shed. Now he's turned a hobby into his own e-waste recycling business.

Fixing tools is a big part of any professional gardener's job.

From whipper snippers, to electric shears and leaf blowers Tatura's Troy Beecroft has taken apart and fixed them all, mainly out of necessity but also because he just doesn't like producing waste.

“It all began with fixing up my own tools - I just don't like throwing things away,” he said.

For the past six months Troy has combined his talent for taking things apart with a desire to give the planet a helping hand and reduce electrical waste - and along the way make a bob or two.

He now collects electrical goods and takes them apart to salvage any valuable metals for re-sale or recycling.

Old televisions, computers, radios, CD Players, laptops, mobile phones, and washing machines are dismantled for their electrical components, circuit boards and wiring and sold either for scrap or for repair.

“It was more of a hobby, but it seems to have grown,” Troy said.

Troy collects items from op-shops, schools, and businesses and takes them apart in his shed ready for recycling.

At the moment he has a pile of laptops which were destined for a Melbourne e-waste company, before COVID-19 arrived and closed things down.

Much of the metal he salvages goes to Future Metals in Shepparton for recycling.

It has been a learning curve deciding what's treasure and what's trash.

“I've had to learn what's accepted, and look for good brass, aluminium and precious metals,” he said.

Troy took two rare-earth neodymium magnets off a shelf and held them in his hand.

“These are really powerful magnets, and quite valuable. They're used in computer hard-drives,” he said.

If people want to dispose of their electrical goods Troy can be contacted at his Facebook page GV Re-Cycle or mobile phone: 0488 248 812.

The only things Troy can't accept are refrigerants and older CRT televisions because of the cost of disposal.

