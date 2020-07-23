$500k cost to retile Aquamoves pool

More than half a million dollars will be spent on retiling the 25-metre indoor lap pool at Aquamoves.

Greater Shepparton City Council agreed to accept the tender from Mitcham-based company On Time Developments at Tuesday night's ordinary meeting.

By accepting the tender, the lump sum price (excluding GST) will be nine per cent or $41,700 over budget.

However, the evaluation panel was satisfied with the tender due to experience and the timeline it can be completed by.

“It's a lot of money and I'm sure we've been through the correct policy no doubt; the procurement policy where we decided this company stacks up the best,” Deputy Mayor Dinny Adem said.

Cr Bruce Giovanetti said there was "no doubt" work needed to be done at the pool.

“The sooner we can get that done, the sooner the kids can use that pool. Hopefully during the upcoming summer,” he said.

Council expects the pool to be tiled by the end November of this year.