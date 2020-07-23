News

$500k cost to retile Aquamoves pool

By James Bennett

Aquamoves 25-metre indoor lap pool will be retiled in preparation for the summer months.

More than half a million dollars will be spent on retiling the 25-metre indoor lap pool at Aquamoves.

Greater Shepparton City Council agreed to accept the tender from Mitcham-based company On Time Developments at Tuesday night's ordinary meeting.

By accepting the tender, the lump sum price (excluding GST) will be nine per cent or $41,700 over budget.

However, the evaluation panel was satisfied with the tender due to experience and the timeline it can be completed by.

“It's a lot of money and I'm sure we've been through the correct policy no doubt; the procurement policy where we decided this company stacks up the best,” Deputy Mayor Dinny Adem said.

Cr Bruce Giovanetti said there was "no doubt" work needed to be done at the pool.

“The sooner we can get that done, the sooner the kids can use that pool. Hopefully during the upcoming summer,” he said.

Council expects the pool to be tiled by the end November of this year.

MOST POPULAR

Breaking News

Shepparton police self-isolating after visiting officer’s positive COVID-19 result

Sixteen Shepparton police officers are now self-isolating after a Melbourne police officer who visited Shepparton last week tested positive for COVID-19. The police member had been in Shepparton last week and as such, 16 police from Shepparton have...

Charmayne Allison
News

“Border bubble” bursts as NSW Government announces strict new border zone

The NSW Government has established a strict new border zone which comes into force at 12.01 am on Wednesday, July 22. Residents of Cobram, Cobram East, Barooga, Tocumwal, Yarrawonga and Mulwala can cross the closed Victoria-NSW border by...

Cobram Courier
News

Police investigate reports of peeping tom in Tongala

OFFICERS from Kyabram and Echuca police have recently responded to multiple reports of a suspected peeping tom in Tongala and have urged residents to stay alert but also be safe if they become involved in such a situation. A Tongala resident, who...

Jared Prestwidge