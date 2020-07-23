Deakin Reserve now managed by user groups

A lack of community interest has led to the Deakin Reserve Advisory Committee formally being dissolved and will now be run by a forum of its user groups.

Two advertising attempts by Greater Shepparton City Council to recruit new members failed to garner enough response to create a quorum.

Five long-serving members announced their retirement from the committee in 2018, prompting the call for new members.

The user groups forum will consist of the Shepparton Football Netball Club, Shepparton United Football Netball Club and Central Park-St Brendan's Cricket Club.

Council has the option to also ask Goulburn Valley Football Netball League and Cricket Shepparton to join the user group meetings.

The new system will allow the user groups to "raise issues or suggestions regarding

operations, use and management of the facility in a formal manner".

Cr Chris Hazelman said the former advisory committee was successful in its capital oversight of Deakin Reserve for the past 20 years.

He said a user groups forum wasn't his preferred strategy moving forward but believed it could work.

“In other places where user groups are the management structure if often develops into vested interest but I'm hopeful with the work we can put in here,” Cr Hazelman said.

“Some of the participatory that these people have put in over the years we'll be able to get a satisfactory group moving forward.”

Cr Dennis Patterson said it was sad the committee dissolved and was a sign of the times.

“This is the second committee of management that I'm aware of that has ceased to exist since I've been a councillor,” he said.

“Volunteers are so busy and they're hard to find. The volunteers we've had here have done a great job.

“They've been very possessive and passionate about their job.

“Let's move on we have good start and a users group to maintain it and push it along.”

Council formally acknowledged and thanked the past contribution of committee members.