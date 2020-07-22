News

Shepparton and Mooroopna Growth Plan delayed

By James Bennett

Greater Shepparton City Council has decided to delay endorsing the Shepparton and Mooroopna 2050 Growth Plan due to the documents not providing enough information regarding zoning of land east of Doyles Rd, Shepparton.

The implementation of the Shepparton and Mooroopna 2050 Growth Plan has been put on hold by a last-minute push from Greater Shepparton City councillors seeking further clarification.

Deputy Mayor Dinny Adem moved a motion to "lay it on the table" — arguing more information and time was needed regarding land in Shepparton's east.

It was the first time the plan had been presented to council since the process to create it started in 2018.

Cr Adem said there were contradictions between "the 2030 plan and the 2050 plan" however he emphasised problems with land east of Doyles Rd.

“... what we vote on now, whether it's tonight (Tuesday) or one month's time, will determine how this place looks,” he said.

“Shepparton traditionally, for whatever reason, is a bit like following the Nile River; we go from north to south and stick to the highway.

“During briefings over the past month or so we've been told by different organisations and consultants that land to the east of Shepparton, especially Doyles Rd, is prime agricultural land.

“And yes, it is, there's no doubt about that. It's no different to the land north or south or even in the Lemnos area.

“There has already been a development out there and that land is no more or no less variable than the land we're talking about opposite Doyles Rd.

“Yet all the services that connect and assist developments are right there: sewage, gas and so-on,” Cr Adem said.

“I don't think enough consideration has been given to that particular area. I think we need more time to really look at what the model means and the consequences of not moving in that general area.”

Cr Adem was supported by Crs Kim O'Keeffe, Fern Summer and Shelley Sutton, while Dennis Patterson, Bruce Giovanetti, Chris Hazelman and Mayor Seema Abdullah voted against the new motion.

With Cr Les Oroszvary absent it created a tie, however using her mayoral power Cr Abdullah said to assist with "leaving no stone unturned" she elected to cast her additional tie-breaking vote with Cr Adem's motion.

Cr Summer said there were concerns from ratepayers regarding land east of Doyles Rd potentially being rezoned into something different in the future.

Speaking in favour of the original motion to endorse the plan, Cr Patterson said he had trouble understanding how there could be an "11th-hour" call to delay to plan.

“... all these questions come up; we've had months with this and it has been going on for years,” he said.

Cr Abdullah said she expected the updated plan to be brought forward to council at the August meeting.

