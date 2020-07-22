News

Woolshed home delivery offers three-course Christmas feast

By Charmayne Allison

The Woolshed at Emerald Bank owner Angela Mangiameli.

Local homes can get into the festive spirit this weekend, with The Woolshed at Emerald Bank delivering three-course Christmas in July dinners straight to local doorsteps.

It's the latest instalment in the local restaurant's ever-evolving fresh food menu.

The dinner for two includes an entree of ravioli with chicken and mushroom cream sauce.

The main is a trio of slow-cooked beef, pork and lamb with cranberry port jus and roast root vegetables.

And to finish it off, there's a dessert of plum pudding and apple cinnamon pudding with spiced brandy custard.

“This has been very popular already, as we can't gather in large numbers but can have small dinners at home,” owner Angela Mangiameli said.

“We plan to keep this going for weeks to come, and every week we will change the menu.

“We're also planning to introduce a monthly degustation menu of food and wine, as well as a monthly high tea.”

Orders must be placed by noon Thursday, with pick-up and delivery on Friday.

Meals can be delivered to Shepparton and Mooroopna, with a minimum spend of $50 for home delivery.

Food is prepared fresh and packed cold for locals to reheat or freeze.

To order or for more information, visit thewoolshedatemeraldbank.com.au

