Working for Victoria jobs boost

Five new jobs will be created in Shepparton and Mooroopna through Victorian Government funding aimed at supporting unemployed people through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence Work and Learning Centre in Mooroopna and the Ethnic Council of Shepparton and District are set to benefit from the latest round of Working For Victoria funding announced this week.

Ethnic Council manager Chris Hazelman said three new full-time positions would be created to help people from migrant backgrounds find work and develop new skills.

“We want to get on to this as quickly as possible as the fruit season comes to an end and people can't now cross the border to look for work — there's a whole range of issues that need to be addressed,” Mr Hazelman said.

He said the new positions had been funded for the next six months and would be aimed at delivering support with language and qualifications for migrants looking for work.

“It's a short-term solution, but it will provide opportunities for people needing help. It's a good all-round thing,” Mr Hazelman said.

Brotherhood of St Laurence senior manager employment programs Ian Farhat said the funding would support two new jobs at its Mooroopna Work and Learning Centre.

Mr Farhat said the new full-time six-month positions would help people living in public housing with job-seeking skills.

“We work with disadvantaged or marginalised people and this is really about building confidence and upskilling for job applications,” Mr Farhat said.

Victorian Employment Minister Jaala Pulford said the majority of jobs backed by the latest Working for Victoria funding was focused on community service organisations and young people.

She said about 150 jobs would be dedicated to Victoria's multicultural communities.

The $500 million scheme was launched in April and has so far helped more than 8500 people find new jobs.

Greater Shepparton City Council director infrastructure Phil Hoare said council had already received funding for about 100 new roles through the scheme.

He said council was in the process of conducting interviews for office-based jobs, parks and recreation roles, COVID-19 response co-ordinator roles and bush clean-up jobs.