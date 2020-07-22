Man taken to hospital after truck rollover near Katamatite

Cobram Highway Patrol members intercepted a male allegedly riding a stolen motorbike near Campbell Rd, Cobram, on July 10.

The male was taken to the Cobram police station and charged with handling and possessing stolen goods, and traffic-related offences.

He will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.

Police confirmed the motorbike was returned to the owner.

Cobram police are investigating a theft at the Cobram Anglican Grammar School last week.

On July 13 an unknown offender gained entry into the yards of the Campbell Rd school by cutting a hole in the cyclone fencing.

Gardening equipment, tools and plants were stolen.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is urged to contact the Cobram police station on 58 711 977.

A truck driver was admitted to hospital after the B-double he was driving rolled near Katamatite last week.

Police confirmed the man was travelling near the intersection of Shepparton-Katamatite Rd and Drumanure Rd on the evening of July 13.

The driver failed to take the right-hand bend and rolled the truck, which was carrying waste milk on board.

The driver was taken to Goulburn Valley Health in Shepparton with minor injuries.

Police confirmed he was interviewed on the night and was issued a penalty notice for careless driving.

Between July 10 and 12, solar panels and electric farm fencing equipment were stolen from a rural property in Picola.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Nathalia police station on 58 662 404.

Nathalia police are investigating the ongoing theft of firewood from a private property in Horners Rd, Nathalia.

Anyone who witnesses any suspicious behaviour in the area is urged to contacted the Nathalia police station on 58 662 404.

On July 6 or 7 a Stihl chainsaw was stolen from a locked cabin of a tractor in Barmah.

Police confirmed the tractor was located in rural farmland off Barmah East Rd at the time.

Nathalia police are investigating the incident.

On July 17 an unknown offender entered a premises on Katamatite-Nathalia Rd in Naring via an unlocked door.

The owner was home at the time and managed to disturb the offender, who then fled.

Police confirmed nothing was stolen during the incident.