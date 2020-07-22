Chance to Zoom in on climate change resource officer

Opportunity continues to flood in for Beneath the Wisteria.

The Shepparton-based climate action group has adapted to COVID-19 restrictions by hosting an array of guests virtually, the next of which will be Greater Shepparton City Council’s newly appointed climate change resource officer, Darren Tinker.

Due to join Beneath the Wisteria via Zoom on July 25, Mr Tinker, from Melbourne, said he had been to Shepparton, but had not yet formally got his feet under the desk.

The sudden arrival of Melbourne’s COVID-19 lockdown disrupted his plans and so he is still living in the city, unable to leave.

Mr Tinker’s appointment was well advanced a few months ago and his arrival here will follow, in a practical sense, the recent decision by council to declare a climate emergency.

Council was split on the idea of a climate emergency and the matter was carried on the casting vote of Mayor Seema Abdullah.

Those keen to know more about Mr Tinker, what his role will be and what residents can do to help him achieve his goals, will have the chance to meet him and participate in a short Q&A at a Beneath the Wisteria meeting on Saturday.

Those interested in joining the discussion at Saturday’s 11 am meeting should register at this Zoom link: https://bit.ly/3jgd1mY

Questions about the meeting should be directed to convenor Robert McLean on 0400 502 199 or via email at [email protected]