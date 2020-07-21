Time for tolerance and a shared experience

When the sands shift under our feet, it's time to stand together and hold on to something firm.

As new rules are put in place to further restrict border movements, and as Melbourne and Mitchell Shire residents move through the COVID-19 nightmare with much stricter rules than regional Victoria, it is tempting to point the finger and begin the blame game.

This virus is a damnable thing. If we are not careful, the fear and mistrust it spreads can be as damaging as the virus itself.

In this thickening fog of changing rules and rising infections it's easy to lose sight of who we are, and what is important.

And what is important are the things we share, not the things that separate us.

That means our sense of decency, our respect for each other and our basic, common humanity.

Now is not the time to succumb to fear and anger.

It is worth remembering and to repeat ad nauseum — we are all in this together.

Many of us have children and other close family members in metropolitan centres who are living through lockdown. They need our support and love.

Many of us have business ties to Melbourne and Mitchell Shire that cannot be cut like a ribbon. The lifeblood of the economy must be kept pumping if we are to come out of this pandemic with any life worth living.

There are clear rules about who can and cannot travel to and from metropolitan areas, and many of us have perfectly legitimate reasons to travel.

People from Shepparton can travel to Melbourne for medical appointments, care giving, study and work.

People from Melbourne can travel to Shepparton for care-giving, work and study. At the moment, Melburnians with intimate partners in Shepparton are allowed to visit.

There are also clear rules about hygiene and social distancing, which are surely ingrained in us by now.

These rules are in place to protect us not only from the virus, but from economic, mental and spiritual collapse.

Unfortunately, fear and mistrust can spread with as much virulence as the disease.

In the medieval plagues, some towns scapegoated and killed foreigners or people of different colour or culture.

On the other hand, there were plenty of other towns with people who set aside their differences and helped each other, who shared their limited medical skills and generally tried to get through the whole nightmare together as decent human beings.

I believe we are a town that can share our trials, overcome our fears and come out of this together — perhaps even richer for the shared experience.