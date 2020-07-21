News

Goulburn Valley Health extends COVID-19 testing hours and Army helps out

By Spencer Fowler Steen

More testing: Australian Defence Force personnel are helping Goulburn Valley Health screen people for COVID-19. GV Health has extended testing hours and relocated its respiratory clinic.

Goulburn Valley Health has relocated its COVID-19 screening station and extended its testing hours, with the Army lending a hand.

GV Health executive director of clinical operations Donna Sherringham said the COVID-19 screening clinic had been relocated over the weekend to the front of the ambulance zone at the emergency department.

“GV Health has extended the hours of the screening station in response to the community’s needs and in an effort to streamline the testing process,” she said.

The hours have been extended to 8 am to 5.30 pm daily, starting on Wednesday.

“GV Health also has been provided six personnel from the Australian Defence Force to assist with COVID-19 testing,” Ms Sherringham said.

“We are encouraging all of the Goulburn Valley community to be tested even if they have the mildest of symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell.”

The news comes as no new cases were recorded in the Greater Shepparton region on Tuesday.

Victoria recorded 374 new cases of coronavirus since Monday, with two more deaths.

