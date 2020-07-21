Shepparton man arrested for dangerous driving three days after being bailed

A Shepparton man has faced court for alleged dangerous driving, which police say placed the public "at risk of death" just three days after being released on bail.

Troy Joachim, 23, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where police argued he was an "unacceptable" and "serious" risk to the community and therefore should not be bailed.

Shepparton police Detective Senior Constable Shaun-Maree Brock told the court Mr Joachim was arrested around lunch time on Monday following a police pursuit through town.

Magistrate Peter Mithen denied the accused's bail.

The court heard police observed a green Honda accord travelling along St Georges Rd, Shepparton about 12.30 pm, with a registration check revealing the plates belonged to a Suzuki that had been stolen on June 23 and later found burnt out.

Sen Constable Brock said police activated their red and blue lights and followed the vehicle which sped away at "a fast rate of speed".

The court was told the vehicle was pursued through town where it narrowly avoided colliding with another police vehicle.

“Police had to take evasive action to avoid the accused hitting (police), they identified the driver as the accused — (the police) knew the accused through prior driving,” Sen Constable Brock said.

“Due to the nature and speed on the road police terminated the pursuit and turned off their lights.”

The court heard the vehicle was later located in Shepparton with the passenger, who allegedly identified Mr Joachim as the driver, located a short distance away.

Sen Constable Brock said police attended the accused's mother's house at 1.45 pm where they located the accused hiding in a shower.

He was arrested and taken to Shepparton Police Station where police allege they located an amount of cannabis in his possession along with foreign currency, a set of scales, an ice pipe and some cash "believed to be proceeds of crime".

Sen Constable Brock said the accused was previously bailed on July 17 with his conditions stating not to drive a vehicle, not to use drugs and to reside at his mother's address during curfew hours.

“(The accused) used cannabis since being released on Friday stating he had relapsed — the accused has a history of criminal involvement ... and poor prior compliance,” she said.

“He actively engages in erratic, risky and unpredictable behaviour which endangers the community and exposes them to risk of serious injury or death ... the accused goes to no length to avoid apprehension.”

The accused faces 13 charges including dangerous driving, driving a vehicle without an L-plate displayed, dealing with property suspected to be the proceeds of crime, possessing a drug of dependence, using a drug of dependence and committing an indictable offence while on bail.

Mr Joachim's lawyer Luke Slater questioned a number of elements of the police case including allegations that he used drugs following his bail last Friday and their identification of him as the driver of the vehicle.

He said his client had a fixed address available to him with strong family ties if he was to be released from custody.

“His (family) would ensure they do all they can to ensure he attends court on the next mention date,” Mr Slater said.

He said Mr Joachim's prospects of rehabilitation would be hindered if he was remanded, saying he was waiting to hear from a rehab facility to house his client.

Mr Slater urged Mr Mithen to also take into account the news that COVID-19 had been identified at the Melbourne Remand Centre, saying this was a place his client was likely to go.

“That is in and of itself expectational — these are extraordinary times, we now have the virus in custody which takes things to a whole new level,” Mr Slater said.

Mr Mithen denied the accused's bail, saying he was an unacceptable risk given the "nature and seriousness" of the charges.

“(Monday's) episode would indicate a clear non-compliance with bail set just three days ago ... the accused has a considerable prior history, bail history and non-compliance with bail matters in the past.”

Mr Joachim is expected to face court again in August.