Ganbina is closing the gap for Shepparton’s indigenous young people

Ganbina chief executive Anthony Cavanagh and general manager Larissa Falla dream of the day they're out of a job.

Because that means cultural, economic and social equality will have been achieved for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people from Shepparton and beyond.

But until then, they are leading an organisation working to close these gaps for local youth — within just two generations.

In Yorta Yorta language, the word ganbina means ‘rise up'.

Ganbina aims to empower young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and youth aged six to 25 to do just that.

Established in 1997, the organisation offers a suite of programs supporting youth to reach their full potential through self-determination and meaningful engagement in education, training and employment.

The organisation is already making a powerful difference in locals’ lives, according to a recent Social Return on Investment report prepared by Social Ventures Australia.

Spanning January 2016 to December 2019, the study took a look at impacts on participants and their families, and resulting outcomes for schools, employers and government.

It revealed that for every dollar invested in the program, $6.60 of social and economic value was created.

In the past four years, Ganbina has assisted 579 young people, creating $60,000 of social value per young person.

Meanwhile, a staggering $2.7 million of social value has been created in expanding young people's views of post-school options, and increased cultural knowledge and pride has equated to $9.3 million in social value.

“We're thrilled with these results,” Mr Cavanagh said.

“These outcomes really endorse the work we've been doing, and shows we're on the right track.

“Through long term monitoring and evaluation of our programs, we can confidently say we are playing a pivotal role in making meaningful change at an individual, family and community level.”

While many participants have moved on from Ganbina to attend TAFE, university or pursue their dream career, Mrs Falla said each Ganbina participant was a "success story in their own right".

“We're all about harnessing young people's individual aspirations and following them through until they become a reality,” she said.

“But it's not just about tangible achievements such as graduating Year 12 or going to university.

“It can also be intangible things such as building a greater sense of self, connecting with culture or improving family relationships.

“So it's a really holistic way of looking at the impact we are having on people's lives.”

In addition to empowering participants through mentoring, Ganbina aims to equip young people with valuable life skills through structured training opportunities.

“These expose youth to skills they will need in life after school, all through a cultural lens,” Mrs Falla said.

“As one participant said, Ganbina has made them feel empowered to walk in two worlds, harnessing culture — and the strength and empowerment that comes from that — and taking that into the corporate world.”

In an aim to ensure greater longevity and self-determination of the organisation, Ganbina has chosen not to receive government funding.

Therefore, Mr Cavanagh said none of this would have been possible without generous financial support from philanthropic foundations, trusts and corporate partners.

“These partnerships have also opened up doors for many participants,” he said.

“Some have undertaken internships at PwC Australia, while others are now employed at ANZ and locally at Kmart and Officeworks.

“We've had 15-year-old children from Shepparton meeting successful corporate leaders from across the country.

“These opportunities have given them a sense of aspiration that if this person can do it, so can they.”

As for the future — Ganbina plans to start by supporting as many children in the Greater Shepparton region as possible.

And, eventually, branching outwards.

“This model is having a significant impact in our community, and we feel a responsibility to share it, because other communities may benefit from it also,” Ms Falla said.

“Our long-term goal is, one day, to put ourselves out of a job, because equality has finally been achieved.

“And that's what we're already seeing — young people are emerging from this program as agents of change.”