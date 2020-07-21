Lemnos mask maker swamped but poised to deliver more masks

Lemnos mask maker Med-Con is working 24/7 pumping out masks for the nation, but cannot physically make any more at the moment despite a spike in demand.

The news comes as the Victorian Government mandated masks for Melburnians and asked all regional Victorians to wear masks if they could not socially distance.

However, Med-Con chief executive officer Steve Csiszar said with three new machines scheduled to be running by the end of the month and more staff to process "wasted" masks, the company would be able to supply millions more soon.

“We will have three new machines by the end of this month, and they'll give us three million more masks a month, so by August we’ll probably have three million more,” he said.

Through human error, Med-Con produces thousands of excess masks on their production lines each day which currently go to waste.

Mr Csiszar said after checking these ‘wasted’ masks, he realised there was a big opportunity.

“We’ve been checking them and have seen there’s nothing wrong with them,” he said.

“We can hire more people and manually go through these masks that are going to waste.”

In order to repack the excess masks, Med-Con has been working closely with Greater Shepparton City Council and job selection firms to hire more staff with process work skills.

With around 100 staff currently, Mr Csiszar said Med-Con could have 120 by the end of August.

Med-Con has eight machines with 10 scheduled to be online by the end of the month.

A new machine installed last week will start running this week, and another installed on Monday will fire up sometime next week.

Med-Con supplies surgical face masks to the medical service and supply companies, MRG Medical and Clifford Hallam Healthcare, who in turn supply masks to a range of healthcare providers and government entities including hospitals, aged care, military and primary care.