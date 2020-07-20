News

Greater Shepparton remains on two active COVID-19 cases

By Madi Chwasta

The coronavirus.

Greater Shepparton remains steady on two active cases of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services has reported there has been a total of 17 cases in the region.

There are currently no active cases in Moira Shire, Campaspe Shire, Strathbogie Shire or Benalla Rural City.

Mitchell Shire has 13 active cases.

But Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said case numbers were "subject to change" as cases were followed up and data was analysed.

The Department of Health and Human Services does not reveal the exact location of active cases.

Victoria recorded 275 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, but the overall total has increased by 246 after 26 cases were reclassified mostly due to duplication.

A woman in her 80s has died from the virus, with the death toll now standing at 39.

There are 147 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 31 in intensive care.

The state has had 5942 total cases; 2913 are currently active, while 2933 people have recovered.

Regional Victoria has 348 cases.

More than 1,331,000 tests have been processed.

