Growing concern over travel from lockdown areas to Greater Shepparton

Community leaders are calling for tougher screening measures and a strict border with Melbourne and Mitchell Shire amid growing concerns travelers may spread coronavirus to the region.

As it stands, people are allowed to travel between Greater Shepparton and lockdown areas for work.

Shepparton's Roy Minshull, 78, said he was worried there were people travelling to and from Melbourne who were putting the community at risk.

“If I caught it [coronavirus], it’s a possibility that it would kill me,” he said.

“It’s a killer disease, it doesn’t take prisoners.

“I think there should be a permit system like NSW introduced for the whole of Shepparton.

“If you have to work in Shepparton from Melbourne, you [should] have to get a permit.

“If you have a medical condition and have to go to Melbourne, you get a permit, otherwise you stay in Melbourne.”

The concern comes as 16 Shepparton police officers were placed in self-isolation last week after coming into contact with a Melbourne officer who tested positive for coronavirus.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said the officers remained in self-isolation, but did not indicate whether there would be a review of police movement across the state.

Responding to growing community concerns about people travelling from affected areas without screening, Member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell said further limitations were necessary.

“There needs top be some limitations on workers coming from Melbourne,” she said.

Ms Lovell said they should be limited to staying at their lodgings and perhaps only having meals at their lodgings.

“The government can say to their employers that we expect you to make sure your workers aren’t moving through the community.

“It’s about making sure our community isn’t put at risk.”

While Ms Lovell said a hard border around Melbourne would be detrimental for critical services such as food delivery and visiting medical specialists, Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum believes it is absolutely necessary to stop a potential spread of coronavirus.

“If Shepparton was the source of 300 outbreaks a day, do you think workers would be able to travel back to Melbourne on the weekend?" he said.

“These restrictions seem hard and arduous, but it’s what NSW deems necessary to contain the virus back to Melbourne, and I think the region needs to adopt the same restrictions to confine it.

“A hard lockdown around Melbourne would: a) contain the virus to Melbourne, and; b) open up regional Victoria to other states because no longer would they look at us the same way as Melburnians.”

Mr Drum said a hard border would not stop the transportation of essential supplies between the region and Melbourne.

A Greater Shepparton City Council spokesperson said there were risks associated in not allowing travel, particularly in areas such as health and policing.

“A balance needs to be considered and each situation is treated on its own merits to determine the overall benefit for the region,” the spokesperson said.

On Saturday, Premier Daniel Andrews said a hard border was still an option.

“In terms of a harder border, well again, if I got advice that was necessary — of course we would move that setting,” he said.

“But there is a big logistical challenge with that; and still — it is back to people in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire exercising good judgement regardless of how hard or otherwise the border is.”

A Victoria Police spokesperson said a "ring of steel" was established around metropolitan Melbourne and major roads leading to regional Victoria, as well as at train stations and ferry terminals, to monitor travel.