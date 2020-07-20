Boy placed on probation following theft of vehicle and petrol

A Shepparton teenager has been placed on a 12-month probation order for his involvement in an aggravated burglary and petrol theft earlier this year.

The boy, 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced a children's court on Monday over the offending which the court heard occurred while he was on bail.

The court was told a green Mazda sedan, in which the accused was seated in a rear passenger seat, attended the Caltex Service Station in High St, Shepparton, about 11.20 pm on May 20.

A co-accused was captured on CCTV footage pumping $47.56 worth of petrol into the vehicle, making no attempt to pay before it sped away.

The court heard the vehicle was subsequently impounded by police who located a car battery on the front passenger seat while examining the vehicle at a tow yard.

Police also located a Volkswagen Golf at the tow yard, which inquiries revealed was stolen during an aggravated burglary in Toolamba.

The court was told that sometime between 8 pm on May 20 and 8 am on May 21, the offenders gained entry to a house via an unlocked front door, took keys and stole the vehicle from the carport.

“The vehicle was later recovered in Simpson Rd, Ardmona, covered in dents — caused by the offenders kicking the vehicle,” the court was told.

The court heard the boy was arrested on May 22 at 11.25 pm, walking in Shepparton while in breach of his bail conditions.

He was arrested for theft and interviewed by police where he made admissions to being in the vehicle at the time as a passenger.

The boy pleaded guilty to four charges including theft of petrol, theft of a motor vehicle and committing an indictable offence while on bail.

The boy's lawyer said her client had spent three nights in custody after he was arrested, an experience she described as "sobering".

“He has not been charged with any further offences since this time ... and there have been no alleged breaches of his bail conditions (despite being on) a very strict bail.”

The court heard the boy had been engaged in services since he was bailed which his lawyer said was a "positive" experience for him.

She urged the magistrate to take into account her client's co-operation with police and his full and frank admissions during his interview.

The magistrate acknowledged the "serious" offending which brought the boy before the court, telling him he "should have known better" at the time.

“If (the co-accused) are going to take you down the track where you knock off cars and get into people's houses ... you've got choices to make,” the magistrate said.

“I will give you credit for having committed no further offences, this shows me you have opened your eyes, had a think about things, and your attitude changed.”