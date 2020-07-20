Council asked to adopt Shepparton and Mooroopna Growth Plan

A decision on the next 30 years of development and growth in the most populous areas of Greater Shepparton will be decided tonight.

Greater Shepparton City Council has been asked to adopt its Shepparton and Mooroopna 2050 Growth Plan at its ordinary meeting.

The vision will be achieved by implementing strategies and actions that result in the following outcomes: liveable neighbourhoods; city growth and renewal; city infrastructure; a city that is greener and embraces water; and a city of innovation and resilience.

Plans for future residential development in North Shepparton and Kialla (along River Rd and Doyles Rd) have also been listed, as well as industrial development in South Mooroopna, and in New Dookie Rd and Wanganui Rd in Shepparton.

According to tonight's agenda, the plan provides "clear direction and certainty to land owners and developers regarding areas suitable for development".

“It is expected this will lead to continued growth in construction, as well as economic growth

associated with overall population growth,” the agenda reads.

“The growth plan will, among other things, identify strategic greenfield and infill sites for residential and industrial development within Shepparton and Mooroopna.”

Although listed as a separate agenda item, council has been asked to adopt the Toolamba Growth Plan and Toolamba Streetscape and Housing Typologies 2020.

According to the agenda, both documents allow the council to prepare for stage three of the Shepparton Bypass. Stage one is yet to be built.

The plans would allow the council to rezone about 44 hectares of land at 355 Rutherford Rd.

“It envisages the provision of reticulated services to Toolamba and the development of

approximately 270 dwellings,” the agenda said.

“Building on the feedback received, the Toolamba Growth Plan 2020 provides a framework

for the growth of the township over the next three decades to ensure that adequate land is

appropriately rezoned and released to accommodate changing needs, and to provide

surety to residents and developers.”

● Tonight's meeting starts at 5.30 pm; it will be held via Zoom and will be live-streamed on the council's Facebook page.